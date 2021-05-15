Chillers offer advantages to certain facility types and utilize AHUs to control airflow throughout a facility. When we look at the investment required for an HVAC system, initial equipment costs for a chiller system can be somewhat lower than a VRF and chillers offer high COPs that may ultimately be the most cost-efficient for more extensive facilities. Chiller s also offer more options for operating on alternative energy sources are ideal for large-scale facilities that require constant climate control such as industrial plants, power plants or large-scale shopping centers. Furthermore, chillers can provide options for more effective use of resources and take advantage of non-peak electricity costs with chilled-water and ice-storage systems. For regions where electricity supply is inconsistent and expensive or where there is a readily available source of chilled water available for cool-water systems, chillers can be the optimal choice for dependable operation and lower energy costs.