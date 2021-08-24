There are two types of chillers including air-cooled, water-cooled accordance with condenser type. What are the main differences between these chiller types? Let’s look at them now. The condenser in an air-cooled chiller is cooled by the ambient air in the environment. These systems are ideal for facilities with infrastructure and environmental restrictions or in locations where access to water is limited. They are also typically installed outdoors since they require access to the air in the environment. Water-cooled chillers are usually much larger than air-cooled chillers and their condensers are connected to a water tower for cooling. They are also more beneficial in facilities that require a constant high-performance operation. A water-cooled chiller can operate at high performance regardless of the ambient temperature as the temperature is regulated in the water tower and not affected by the outdoor environment.

And there is another type, called absorption chiller. absorption water chillers make use of the absorption refrigeration cycle and do not have a mechanical compressor involved in the refrigeration cycle. Absorption chillers utilize waste heat from other equipment and processes to chill water and provide cooling. With no compressor involved, these chillers can operate more cost-efficiently and with lower noise emissions. There are various types of chillers and each chiller type provides unique benefits for the installation environment.