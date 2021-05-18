We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Most of us know LG as a leading manufacturer of home appliances. LG appliances have been transforming our lives at home for decades. What many people may not know is that LG is much more than merely a home appliance manufacturer. LG has developed a way to connect all of its innovations to revolutionize the concept of the home itself. LG ThinQ Home harnesses the power of connectivity to integrate IoT enabled appliances so they can work seamlessly together at home. Connectivity through ThinQ Home allows your home to work for you while saving money and time for you and your family. ThinQ Home has created a smarter home for a smarter lifestyle.
A person sitting in a living room with controlling the air conditioner and air purifier with his phone.
ThinQ Home connectivity allows your home to adapt to your lifestyle
A Smarter Lifestyle
When coming home after a long day, nothing is better than having everything just the way you like it. You can set up the Routine Mode so that ThinQ intuitively learns your routine and automatically prepares each appliance in your home to your preferences. This smart platform gives you full control over and insight into every aspect of your home. Everything from HVAC systems and air purifiers to lighting systems and water heaters can be managed all through ThinQ so you will get to relax, because your home will know exactly what to do. Even more, LG offers Proactive Customer Care, which provides personalized tips and maintenance reminders that helps you manage system issues before they occur. ThinQ Home adapts to your lifestyle to help you stay smart and stay ahead!
Process of energy delivery from solar panels to instruments.
Let LG ThinQ Home optimize how your home consumes energy
Smart Energy Optimization
Many people enjoying their lives through ThinQ Home.
LG ThinQ Home offers more than just a smart home system, it offers a smarter lifestyle
