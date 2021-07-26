This engaging resource provided by LG helps improve understanding of LG HVAC products with the goal to allow customers and partners to make more informed decisions about the products that will ultimately affect the overall efficiency, design and costs in the homes and businesses. The virtual tour site will also allow LG to provide better service as they continue to save customers time and money. ‘The LG Virtual HVAC Experience delivers a compelling way to experience our latest solutions, whenever and wherever you choose,’ said James Lee, a Head of Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. Mr. Lee’s statement speaks to LG’s commitment to delivering powerful resources through convenient and intuitive platforms. As always, LG aims to ensure user comfort while minimizing the impact of HVAC systems on the environment through sustainable solutions.

With the LG Virtual HVAC Experience, customers can optimize any space

LG has been providing efficient, high-performance HVAC solutions around the world for years as it strives to deliver meaningful services and resources that keep customers and partners ahead of the game when it comes to HVAC technology. Visit the LG Virtual HVAC Experience to get the most out of your HVAC systems and spaces.