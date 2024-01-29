LG understands the importance of transitioning to low-carbon heating systems and is fully committed to supporting the EU’s Green Deal. In line with this commitment, LG offers efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions. As part of efforts to foster the next generation of HVAC innovators and help bring about positive change, LG organised the Hack for Heat hackathon, inviting students to apply their passion and unique ideas to three key challenges facing the HVAC industry:

• HACK HEAT FOR DESIGN: Redefining HVAC design to seamlessly integrate into urban landscapes, with a focus on aesthetics, size and cost.

• HACK HEAT FOR PLANET: Creating ‘zero carbon’ heat pump systems while addressing every aspect of the supply chain.

• HACK HEAT FOR USERS: Crafting engaging educational content to connect with consumers and spread awareness about LG’s commitment to sustainable development solutions.

The Hack for Heat grand finale will feature six teams representing Spain, Portugal, the U.K., Hungary and France. Each team will have the opportunity to present their projects to a jury comprising LG executives from various business units. The winning team will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Seoul, South Korea, where they will have the chance to immerse themselves in the local culture, explore the city’s renowned landmarks and enjoy an exclusive tour of LG headquarters.