New Therma V Solutions are Custom Made for a Changing Market

Performance is key to the effectiveness of a heat pump system. Even with a smaller capacity, the Therma V R32 Split 4/6kW models can simultaneously deliver efficient heating, cooling, and hot water supply. The advanced design of these models makes them comprehensive HVAC solutions that meet the diverse needs of users year-round. These compact solutions are ideal for new builds and they efficiently provide 100% heating capacity4) at temperatures as low as -7°C,5) ensuring reliable performance and comfort in various climates. In addition, a twin rotary compressor and BLDC motor-powered fan allow users to enjoy reduced operating costs and compliance with nZEB requirements.

4) The capability values indicated here are based on the performance table of the PDB (Product Data Book), and the values are simulation values and may differ from the actual values.

5) Normal: Outdoor air temperature 7℃ DB / 6℃ WB, Water outlet temperature 35℃, LWT: Leaving Water Temperature, OAT: Outdoor Ambient Temperature.