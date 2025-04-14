About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV

32'' HD Pro:Centric Hotel TV

32LN660HBSD
  • front view
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • side view
  • top view
  • Side view
  • Close-up of all-in-one bag
  • close-up view of ports
  • Close-up image of bottom
front view
Front view
-45 degree side view
side view
+45 degree side view
side view
top view
Side view
Close-up of all-in-one bag
close-up view of ports
Close-up image of bottom

Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • Voice Recognition
  • Quick Menu
  • A standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart
  • Pro:Centric Server Application
  • Pro:Centric Direct Solution
More
The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

A standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart

Enhance in-room experience and hotel brand image with the interactive smart solution, Pro:Centric SMART. The LN660H includes SDK Tools, Pre-loaded Apps, and hospitality content management software, Pro:Centric SMART/Direct/V, which can be customized by users.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and enhances convenience through high-end technology

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now express your hotel's unique identity with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that be especially customized for your business.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

Soft AP   

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more quickly. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily, thereby simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or a laptop PC to TV via a Wi-Fi Direct connection. The TV will display the device's screen, and users can share their content and memories together.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

 

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG's easy home menu solution. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 5.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

 

Hotel Mode

From channel selection to energy-saving features, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms from the center with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset to default settings for any TV. You are in control of it all.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

 

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

 

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro: Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

 

USB cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and then that data will be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

 

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).

Print

All specs