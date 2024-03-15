We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Works
Winner of Design Award
All-in-One
Video Conferencing Display
for Maximum Productivity
All-in-One Video Conferencing Display
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application, LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
Easy-To-Use
Conference App Store
Easy-To-Use Conference App Store
*Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT
*SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.
Optimized User Experience
Awarded
the reddot Design Award
Awarded the reddot Design Award
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
U-IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (nit)
-
450
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
-
178 × 178
-
Color Depth
-
10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors
-
Response Time
-
9 ms
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, RJ45(LAN) (1), USB3.1 Type A (2), USB Type C (1)
-
Output
-
DP Out : USB Type-C (DP ALT MODE)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
57.2 / 26.2 / 26.2 / 28.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,265 × 769.5 × 61.8 mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
-
1,265 × 815 × 290 mm
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE - HW
-
CPU
-
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
-
Graphics
-
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Internal Memory - eMMC
-
128 GB
-
Internal Memory - RAM
-
8 GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac 2 × 2
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes (Jog Key)
KEY FEATURE - SW
-
OS
-
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Value)
-
Launcher Bar
-
Yes
-
Split View (Full / Half)
-
Yes
-
Screen Capture
-
Yes
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
-
Yes
-
File Sharing
-
Yes
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
-
Yes
-
Built-in Apps
-
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded), MS Whiteboard (Download link)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
-
127W / 245W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
72
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ErP
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, Installation Guide
-
Optional
-
2 Pole Stand (ST-653TW)
CAMERA
-
Resolution
-
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Field of View (FoV)
-
120°
-
Zoom (ePTZ)
-
4 × Zoom
-
Video Framing
-
Yes
MIC
-
Array
-
10 EA
-
Beamforming
-
Yes
-
Pickup Range
-
6 m
TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø8 mm
-
Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)
-
35 mm ↓
-
Accuracy
-
3.5 mm ↓
-
Interface
-
USB 1.1
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 10 or Higher
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 10 Points
-
