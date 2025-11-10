We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OPS Player
The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform
The WP601 webOS box operates webOS 6.0, the user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience with an intuitive menu and convenient features.
WP601 is connected to LG digital signage to perform several functions.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform
The WP601 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages. The webOS box provides user-friendly functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously. Moreover, the WP601 has expanded its versatile ability to control displays.
This image shows that WP601 upgrades webOS (old version) and non-webOS LG digital signages to the webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
UHD Video Playback Supported
The WP601 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers color and details of content vividly, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.
Display Control Capability
Beyond content management, control commands from the WP601 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS-232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.
All-in-One Home Menu
The WP601 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.
Embedded Content Management
The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows users to edit content using internal/external sources and set playlists to play at the desired schedule. Users can easily explore and manage content through the intuitive GUI, using various input devices, from a remote control to a laptop.
Multi Video Tags
Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags feature. This gives you great flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.
Multi Screen with PBP/PIP
PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with up to 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.
Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions
LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets intuitive and centralized monitoring and control becomes simple, helping your business save time and operate effectively across different locations.
Real-time LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.
* The availability differs by regions.
All specs
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Cable, Ferrite Core
Optional
NO
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
ePEAT(US only)
NO
ERP / Energy Star
NO/NO
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
Audio Out
NO
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2)
DP Out
YES
DVI-D In
NO
External Speaker Out
NO
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
HDMI Out
YES
IR In
YES
IR Out
NO
RGB In
NO
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
RS232C In
YES
RS232C Out
YES
Touch USB
NO
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
BLU Sensor
NO
Current Sensor
NO
FAN (Built-in)
NO
Humidity Sensor
NO
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Local Key Operation
YES
Pixel Sensor
NO
Power Indicator
YES
Proximity Sensor
NO
Temperature Sensor
YES
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Auto Set ID
NO
Backlight Sync
NO
Beacon
YES
Booting Logo Image
NO
Brightness Compensation
NO
Cisco Certification
NO
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
NO
External Input Rotation
YES
Fail over
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Group Manager
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
ISM Method
YES
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Network Ready
YES
No Signal Image
YES
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
PBP
YES (4PBP)
PIP
YES
Play via URL
YES
PM mode
NO
Pro:Idiom
YES
RS232C Sync
NO
Scan Inversion
NO
Screen Rotation
YES
Screen Share
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
Smart Energy Saving
NO
SNMP
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Wake on LAN
YES
webRTC
YES
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
NO
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
359.0mm x 124.0mm x 314.0mm
Handle
NO
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
258.0mm x 36.5mm x 186.0mm
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
NO
Packed Weight
1.77kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
Weight (Head)
0.87kg
Weight (Head+Stand)
NO
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max)
DPM
1.0W@WOL Off
Max.
27W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
NO
Typ.
23W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
Promota
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
NO