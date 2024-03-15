About Cookies on This Site

Outstanding Visibility with Reliable Performance

Outstanding Visibility with Reliable Performance

There is increasing demand for outdoor signage for delivering information and advertisement. With high-brightness and reliable performance, the open frame XF Series is able to achieve these goals effectively in any location.
High Brightness
Outstanding Visibility

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 3,000 cd/m², XF series clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses
Outstanding Visibility

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate) enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Auto Brightness Control
Outstanding Visibility

Auto Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
High Operating Temperature
Product Reliability

High Operating Temperature

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces additional costs for air conditioning system.
Conformal Coating
Product Reliability

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on every major circuit board eliminates such troubles by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
webOS Smart Platform
High Performance

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC(System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.
Smart Brightness Compensation
High Performance

Smart Brightness Compensation

The built-in BLU sensor constantly measures the brightness of the display and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.
Optimized Design for Double-sided Display
Easy Installation

Optimized Design for Double-sided Display

For double-sided displays, the circuit board box at the back of the display is conveniently positioned to conserve space with two back-to-back installations.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)

Optional

Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

Output

DP, External Speaker

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0℃ to 50℃

PANEL

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

3000

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Screen Size

75" (74.52" Measured Diagonal)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.8 mm (Even)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,675.2 x 953.6 x 128.9 mm

Packed Weight

47.0 kg

Weight (Head)

37.5 kg

POWER

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

350 W

Typ. / Max.

620 W / 700 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

Safety

IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1