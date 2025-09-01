We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Self-Service KIOSK Modular
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Modular Design
The Kiosk offers flexible customization with various peripherals to meet specific needs. Its modular design allows easy integration of devices like barcode scanners and EMV terminals. USB-C ports simplify connections, enabling independent operation for diverse business requirement.
Versatile Kiosk
LG Kiosk is modular designed to meet a variety of installation needs with three stand options: general Counter-Top, Floor Stand and Back-to-Back Stand that minimize floor space by allowing two kiosks to be accessed from both sides. This flexibility allows it to adapt seamlessly to different retail environments and requirements. The Touch Computer for Kiosk can be directly mounted on the wall without a stand by utilizing its standard VESA mounting compatibility.
* A wall mount kit is not included.
Display Orientation
The kiosk can be easily pre-configured to be used in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on the location. This ensures that the content is optimally displayed, tailored to the specific service requirements and visual imagery.
* A wall mount kit is not included.
Optimized Serviceability
The LG Kiosk features accessible core hardware components, simplifying maintenance. It features two separate hinged doors: an upper door to access inner space and a lower door for a printer. The back cover of the touch computer is designed to facilitate convenient repair work for essential components such as the SSD or mainboard battery. This structure allows for easy access whenever needed, making the repair process much smoother and more efficient.
Enhanced Accessibility :
Tactile Keypad Accessory
The LG modular kiosk is meticulously designed to meet essential global accessibility standards including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the U.S. It can be equipped with a tactile keypad accessory for individuals with visual impairments that is designed to assist users by providing audio guidance interface and facilitating menu selection, featuring an ergonomic tactile keypad cradle for comfortable use.
* A wall mount kit is not included.
Specifications
* EMV terminal is required by local payment company to support the functions.
* Touch Computer and Counter-Top are not included with stand.
All specs
ACCESSORY
Basic
Power Cable(1.8m), Cradle for Payment Terminal
Optional
Tabletop / Wall Mount Stand (ACC-ST-KC3P) Floor Stand (ACC-SF-KC3P) Back-to-back Stand (ACC-SB-KC3P) Barcode / QR Scanner (ACC-PS-KC3P) Tactile Keypad (ACC-PK-KC3P)
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC
Safety
cTUVus
CONNECTIVITY
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
RS232C In
Yes(1)
USB In
USB3.0 Type A(2), USB2.0 Type A(2), USB2.0 Type C(4)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Titan Silver
Bezel Width
14mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
702 x 441 x 150mm
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
625.82 x 364.3 x 47.2mm
Packed Weight
8.5kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100
Weight (Head)
5.7kg
PANEL
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Edge
Brightness
300nit
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
Life time
31,000 Hrs (min)
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Panel Technology
IPS (In-cell touch)
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
27"
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Max.
87W
Power off
1W
Typ.
42W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (Stereo Max 2W x 2 (built-in))
