LG Kiosk

LG Kiosk

LG Kiosk

27KC3P-M
Front view with infill image
-45 degree side view with infill image
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view with infill image
+90 degree side view
Rear view
-45 degree rear view
+45 degree rear view
Key Features

  • Modular Design
  • Display Orientation
  • Versatile Stand
  • Serviceability
  • Windows OS
More

LG Self-Service KIOSK Modular

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

The LG Kiosk modular features customizable peripherals for enhanced user experience and functionality. Its adjustable display supports both landscape and portrait modes, with simplified USB-C connections on all bezel sides. Available in three stand options including Back-to-Back Stand that adapts seamlessly to various retail environments.

Modular Design

The Kiosk offers flexible customization with various peripherals to meet specific needs. Its modular design allows easy integration of devices like barcode scanners and EMV terminals. USB-C ports simplify connections, enabling independent operation for diverse business requirement.

Versatile Kiosk

LG Kiosk is modular designed to meet a variety of installation needs with three stand options: general Counter-Top, Floor Stand and Back-to-Back Stand that minimize floor space by allowing two kiosks to be accessed from both sides. This flexibility allows it to adapt seamlessly to different retail environments and requirements. The Touch Computer for Kiosk can be directly mounted on the wall without a stand by utilizing its standard VESA mounting compatibility.

* A wall mount kit is not included.

Display Orientation

The kiosk can be easily pre-configured to be used in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on the location. This ensures that the content is optimally displayed, tailored to the specific service requirements and visual imagery.

* A wall mount kit is not included.

Optimized Serviceability

The LG Kiosk features accessible core hardware components, simplifying maintenance. It features two separate hinged doors: an upper door to access inner space and a lower door for a printer. The back cover of the touch computer is designed to facilitate convenient repair work for essential components such as the SSD or mainboard battery. This structure allows for easy access whenever needed, making the repair process much smoother and more efficient.

Enhanced Accessibility :
Tactile Keypad Accessory

The LG modular kiosk is meticulously designed to meet essential global accessibility standards including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the U.S. It can be equipped with a tactile keypad accessory for individuals with visual impairments that is designed to assist users by providing audio guidance interface and facilitating menu selection, featuring an ergonomic tactile keypad cradle for comfortable use.

* A wall mount kit is not included.

Content Visibility

The 27-inch kiosk screen features Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) technology, improving content visibility by removing layers in the touchscreen that reduces reflections in bright indoor settings and offers a brightness level of 300 nits.

Windows OS

Windows OS provides extensive compatibility with peripherals like POS systems and ordering apps, ensuring seamless integration for retail kiosks, while the latest Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC enhances stability and support, solidifying its position as the leading kiosk operating system.

Specifications

* EMV terminal is required by local payment company to support the functions.

* Touch Computer and Counter-Top are not included with stand.

Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cable(1.8m), Cradle for Payment Terminal

  • Optional

    Tabletop / Wall Mount Stand (ACC-ST-KC3P) Floor Stand (ACC-SF-KC3P) Back-to-back Stand (ACC-SB-KC3P) Barcode / QR Scanner (ACC-PS-KC3P) Tactile Keypad (ACC-PK-KC3P)

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Safety

    cTUVus

CONNECTIVITY

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A(2), USB2.0 Type A(2), USB2.0 Type C(4)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (Compatible with Windows® 11)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Titan Silver

  • Bezel Width

    14mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    702 x 441 x 150mm

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    625.82 x 364.3 x 47.2mm

  • Packed Weight

    8.5kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100

  • Weight (Head)

    5.7kg

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Life time

    31,000 Hrs (min)

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Max.

    87W

  • Power off

    1W

  • Typ.

    42W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (Stereo Max 2W x 2 (built-in))