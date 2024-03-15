We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
47
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
450
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12ms (G to G)
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
External control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p - HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Audio
-
External Speaker
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
25mm ↓
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
-
110.27cm x 64.78cm x 7.12cm (Head Only), 110.27cm x 64.78cm x 8.42cm (Head +MP500)
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
118.7cm x 76.5cm, x 14.35cm
-
Packed Weight
-
27.7
-
Weight (head) kg
-
24
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
400 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Elite-wlite
-
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-c
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
Included
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, IR Receiver
-
Optional
-
AP-WX60 / AP-WX70 (Wall Mount), SP-2100(Speaker), ST-200T(Stand) MP500(Media Player)
-
