MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY

47LT55A

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

47

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

450

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Response Time (ms)

12ms (G to G)

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes

HDTV Formats

Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p - HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Audio

External Speaker

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

25mm ↓

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

110.27cm x 64.78cm x 7.12cm (Head Only), 110.27cm x 64.78cm x 8.42cm (Head +MP500)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

118.7cm x 76.5cm, x 14.35cm

Packed Weight

27.7

Weight (head) kg

24

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

400 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Elite-wlite

Yes

Supersign Elite-c

Yes

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, IR Receiver

Optional

AP-WX60 / AP-WX70 (Wall Mount), SP-2100(Speaker), ST-200T(Stand) MP500(Media Player)