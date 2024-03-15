We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86" 350 nits UHD Interactive Digital Board
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
85.6
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)
-
350
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8ms(G to G)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
-
16Hr
-
Orientation
-
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Video / Audio
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, USB
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (2), USB Type C(USB2.0), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)(2)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
(T/L/R/B) set: 28.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1952.6 X 1164.1 X 86.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
66.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
2190 X 1470 X 371mm
-
Packed Weight
-
96.4kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
360W / 420W
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Built in(10W/Ch)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
optional
-
(OPS Kit (KT-OPSF))
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea, include battery 2ea), Pen Tip(12ea), Tip Remover(2ea), USB Type-C Cable, Ferrite Core Filter
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IDB App
-
Yes
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch type
-
In-cell
-
Available object size for touch
-
Ø5 mm ↑
-
Reponse Time (PC Windows 10)
-
70ms↓
-
Accuracy
-
1.5mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
1.85T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
88%
-
Operating System Support
-
Win7 professional, Win8.1, Win10
-
Multi touch point
-
Finger : Max 20 Point (Windows), Finger: Max 10Point (webOS), Active Pen : Max 2 Point
-
