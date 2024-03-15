We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
-
410
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
-
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
50.7 mm (T/L/R), 62.2 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
2,026.9 x 1,180.3 x 79.5 mm (w/o Handle)
-
Weight (Head)
-
85.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2,190 × 1,470 × 371 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
114.6 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Eyebolt (2ea)
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
TOUCH
-
Touch type
-
InGlass™
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
more than Ø 3 mm
-
Accuracy
-
2 mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max 20 Point
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.