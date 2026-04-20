We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5” LG E-paper Display
Ultra Low Powered Signage,
LG E-paper Display
Two LG E-paper Displays are mounted on a café wall, with one displaying a beverage advertisement and the other a menu.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Designed for Comfort,
Built for Efficiency
LG E-paper Display (EPD) is an electronic ink–based display that consumes power only when the screen content changes. This allows for considerably lower power consumption compared to conventional digital signage. With its slim and lightweight design, EPD serves as an effective replacement for traditional paper posters—ideal for displaying in-store menus and promotional content. It also delivers a paper-like texture, that makes the screen look natural and comfortable to view in any environment.
LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a grocery store, a retail store, and a campus building, each displaying advertisements and posters.
The Essence of Slim.
Designed to Blend Seamlessly
The LG E-paper Display features a sleek profile, measuring 17.8 mm at the sides and tapering to an ultra‑slim 8.6 mm. Framed by a contemporary 13.3 mm calming‑beige bezel, it brings a refined, modern presence to any interior. Weighing approximately 3.1 kg*, it allows for convenient installation and movement. Its design flows naturally into the space, presenting a sophisticated, paper‑like digital upgrade to traditional posters.
The LG E-paper Display features an even bezel of 13.3 mm and a slim design, with a slimmest depth of 8.6 mm and thickest depth of 17.8 mm, weighing just 3.1 kg.
* Weight includes the built-in battery.
Optimized Battery
& Power Options
Equipped with a high-capacity 72 Wh built-in battery, the LG E-paper Display can be fully charged in approximately 3 hours* when using the provided adapter. The product supports both wired and wireless power options**, allowing it to be powered and charged via the included adapter or used cable-free by attaching a compatible third-party wireless power bank to the rear magnetic mount for extended operation.***
The LG E-paper Display, equipped with a built-in 72 Wh battery, supports both wired power via USB Type-C and wireless power using a magnetic-mounted, separately sold power bank.
* Applies only when charging with the provided adapter.
** Wireless charging can charge up to a maximum of 15 W, and we recommend Qi2-certified products (<230 g, >0.8 kgf). Even Qi2 certified products may not be compatible depending on the characteristics of the auxiliary battery manufacturer.
*** Power banks must be purchased separately. Wireless charging is intended to extend runtime rather than fully charge.
Flexible Installation
for Various Layouts
The LG E-paper Display supports multiple installation options. It can be securely mounted to a wall using rear VESA mounting holes or suspended from the ceiling using a wire-hanging mount. Choose the option that best suits your space and aesthetic.
LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a clothing store and a corporate lobby, as well as suspended by wires in a telecom store, demonstrating various installation options.
Power Management
for Smarter Operations
webOS-based E-paper Display features a smart power management system that synchronizes with the content scheduleㅡactivating the display only when content needs to be updated, and switching to power-saving mode for the rest of the time to minimize power consumption.
The LG E-paper Display is equipped with a smart power management system.
Convenient Content
& Device Management
with webOS
The LG E-paper Display provides a streamlined experience for both content deployment and device management through webOS. Content can be easily delivered using Content Manager, USB storage, or the customer(SI)’s own CMS server. For device configuration, users can manage settings through Control Manager. Both Content Manager and Control Manager are accessible directly from a web browser, requiring no additional mobile app installation, which enhances overall convenience and operational efficiency.
An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a post office, with both the device and on-screen content managed via webOS.
Maximize Impact with Minimal Power.
LG E-paper Display for Any Indoor Space
(Temp : 0~40°C / humid : 30~70％)*
An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall at the entrance of a meeting room, displaying information about scheduled meetings. An LG E-paper Display is installed at a bank service counter, displaying an advertisement. An LG E-paper Display is set up as an angled tabletop display on a museum desk, displaying information about a docent program. An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a pharmacy, displaying a medicine advertisement.
※ All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Operating conditions require a temperature of 0°C to 40°C and humidity of 30% to 70%. Installation in direct sunlight is restricted, and warranty does not cover damage caused by window-facing installation.
All specs
ACCESSORY
Basic
USB Type-C Adater, Power Cord, Hanging Mount Bolt (2), Manual (OM), Installation Guide, Regulation Book, QSG
Optional
N/A
LANGUAGE
OSD
N/A
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Calming Beige
Bezel Width
13.3mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
812 x 502 x 120 mm
Handle
NO
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
724.7 x 420.1 x 17.8 mm
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
Packed Weight
5.4kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100 mm
Weight (Head)
3.1kg (w/ Battery & Hanging Bolt x2ea)
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz , Adaptor(65W)
Power Type
Built-In Battery
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
EMC
CE, RED(EU) / KC(KOREA) / FCC Class"B" (US) / VCCI(Japan)
ePEAT(US only)
YES
ERP / Energy Star
N/A
Others
TUV Product Carbon Footprint
Safety
CB/NTRL
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
30% to 70% (Non-condensing)
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40 °C
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
OPS Type compatible
N/A
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
N/A
DPM
N/A
Max.
6W
Power off
0.5W↓
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
Typ.
4W
PANEL
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
N/A
Brightness
N/A
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
N/A
Color Gamut
N/A
Contrast Ratio
15:1 (Min.) / 22:1(Max.)
Dynamic CR
N/A
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Native Resolution
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
Eink Spectra 6
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
Refresh Rate
50Hz
Response Time
N/A
Screen Size (Inch)
32
Surface Treatment (Haze)
N/A
Transparency
N/A
Viewing Angle (H x V)
180º x 180º
PROTECTION GLASS
Anti-Reflective
N/A
Degree of Protection
N/A
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
Shatter-Proof
N/A
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
Thickness
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
Audio Out
NO
Daisy Chain
NO
DP In
NO
DP Out
NO
DVI-D In
NO
External Speaker Out
NO
HDMI In
NO
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
N/A
HDMI Out
NO
IR In
NO
IR Out
NO
Power In (DC, From External Power)
USB Type-C Power (PD Sink)
Power Loop In
NO
Power Loop Out
NO
RGB In
NO
RJ45(LAN) In
NO
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
RS232C In
NO
RS232C Out
NO
Touch USB
NO
USB In
USB2.0 Type C (1ea)
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
Direct Sunlight
N/A
IP Rating
N/A
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
Power Protection
N/A
Smart Calibration
N/A
Tilt (Face down)
O(Max -30º degree)
Tilt (Face up)
O(Max -30º degree)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
NO
Mobile CMS
NO
Promota
NO
SuperSign Cloud
NO
SuperSign CMS
NO
SuperSign Control+
NO
SuperSign WB
NO
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
BLU Sensor
NO
Camera (Built-in)
NO
Current Sensor
NO
FAN (Built-in)
NO
Humidity Sensor
YES
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Local Key Operation
YES
MIC (Built-in)
NO
Pixel Sensor
NO
Power Indicator
NO
Proximity Sensor
NO
Temperature Sensor
YES
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Auto Set ID
NO
Backlight Sync
NO
Beacon
NO
Booting Logo Image
NO
Brightness Compensation
NO
Cisco Certification
NO
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
NO
External Input Rotation
NO
Fail over
NO
Gapless Playback
NO
Group Manager
NO
HDMI-CEC
NO
ISM Method
NO
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Local Network Sync
NO
Network Ready
NO
No Signal Image
NO
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS Micro
PBP
NO
PIP
NO
Play via URL
NO
PM mode
NO
Pro:Idiom
NO
RS232C Sync
NO
Scan Inversion
NO
Screen Rotation
NO
Screen Share
NO
Setting Data Cloning
NO
SI Server Setting
YES
Smart Energy Saving
NO
SNMP
NO
Status Mailing
NO
Tile Mode Setting
NO
USB Plug & Play
YES
Video Tag
NO
Wake on LAN
NO
webRTC
NO
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO