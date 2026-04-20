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31.5” LG E-paper Display

31.5” LG E-paper Display

31.5” LG E-paper Display

32RS1Q-B
Front view of 31.5” LG E-paper Display 32RS1Q-B
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)
-15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top right of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-90 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top left of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)
Front view of 31.5” LG E-paper Display 32RS1Q-B
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Front view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)
-15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top right of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
-90 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+15 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
+45 degree side view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Image taken from top left of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display
Rear view of LG 31.5” E-paper Display (Portrait mode)

Key Features

  • Electronic ink-based display
  • Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
  • Bezel Width: 13.3 mm
  • Dimensions: 724.7 x 420.1 x 17.8 mm (W x H x D)
  • Weight: 3.1 kg (with Battery, Hanging bolt *2ea)
  • webOS26 Micro
More

Ultra Low Powered Signage,
LG E-paper Display

Two LG E-paper Displays are mounted on a café wall, with one displaying a beverage advertisement and the other a menu.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Designed for Comfort,
Built for Efficiency

LG E-paper Display (EPD) is an electronic ink–based display that consumes power only when the screen content changes. This allows for considerably lower power consumption compared to conventional digital signage. With its slim and lightweight design, EPD serves as an effective replacement for traditional paper posters—ideal for displaying in-store menus and promotional content. It also delivers a paper-like texture, that makes the screen look natural and comfortable to view in any environment.

LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a grocery store, a retail store, and a campus building, each displaying advertisements and posters.

The Essence of Slim.
Designed to Blend Seamlessly

The LG E-paper Display features a sleek profile, measuring 17.8 mm at the sides and tapering to an ultra‑slim 8.6 mm. Framed by a contemporary 13.3 mm calming‑beige bezel, it brings a refined, modern presence to any interior. Weighing approximately 3.1 kg*, it allows for convenient installation and movement. Its design flows naturally into the space, presenting a sophisticated, paper‑like digital upgrade to traditional posters.

The LG E-paper Display features an even bezel of 13.3 mm and a slim design, with a slimmest depth of 8.6 mm and thickest depth of 17.8 mm, weighing just 3.1 kg.

* Weight includes the built-in battery.

Optimized Battery
& Power Options

Equipped with a high-capacity 72 Wh built-in battery, the LG E-paper Display can be fully charged in approximately 3 hours* when using the provided adapter. The product supports both wired and wireless power options**, allowing it to be powered and charged via the included adapter or used cable-free by attaching a compatible third-party wireless power bank to the rear magnetic mount for extended operation.***

The LG E-paper Display, equipped with a built-in 72 Wh battery, supports both wired power via USB Type-C and wireless power using a magnetic-mounted, separately sold power bank.

* Applies only when charging with the provided adapter.
** Wireless charging can charge up to a maximum of 15 W, and we recommend Qi2-certified products (<230 g, >0.8 kgf). Even Qi2 certified products may not be compatible depending on the characteristics of the auxiliary battery manufacturer.
*** Power banks must be purchased separately. Wireless charging is intended to extend runtime rather than fully charge.

Flexible Installation
for Various Layouts

The LG E-paper Display supports multiple installation options. It can be securely mounted to a wall using rear VESA mounting holes or suspended from the ceiling using a wire-hanging mount. Choose the option that best suits your space and aesthetic.

LG E-paper Displays are installed on walls in a clothing store and a corporate lobby, as well as suspended by wires in a telecom store, demonstrating various installation options.

Power Management
for Smarter Operations

webOS-based E-paper Display features a smart power management system that synchronizes with the content scheduleㅡactivating the display only when content needs to be updated, and switching to power-saving mode for the rest of the time to minimize power consumption.

The LG E-paper Display is equipped with a smart power management system.

Convenient Content
& Device Management
with webOS

The LG E-paper Display provides a streamlined experience for both content deployment and device management through webOS. Content can be easily delivered using Content Manager, USB storage, or the customer(SI)’s own CMS server. For device configuration, users can manage settings through Control Manager. Both Content Manager and Control Manager are accessible directly from a web browser, requiring no additional mobile app installation, which enhances overall convenience and operational efficiency.

An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a post office, with both the device and on-screen content managed via webOS.

Maximize Impact with Minimal Power.
LG E-paper Display for Any Indoor Space

(Temp : 0~40°C / humid : 30~70％)*

An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall at the entrance of a meeting room, displaying information about scheduled meetings. An LG E-paper Display is installed at a bank service counter, displaying an advertisement. An LG E-paper Display is set up as an angled tabletop display on a museum desk, displaying information about a docent program. An LG E-paper Display is installed on a wall inside a pharmacy, displaying a medicine advertisement.

※ All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* Operating conditions require a temperature of 0°C to 40°C and humidity of 30% to 70%. Installation in direct sunlight is restricted, and warranty does not cover damage caused by window-facing installation.

Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    USB Type-C Adater, Power Cord, Hanging Mount Bolt (2), Manual (OM), Installation Guide, Regulation Book, QSG

  • Optional

    N/A

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    N/A

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Calming Beige

  • Bezel Width

    13.3mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    812 x 502 x 120 mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    724.7 x 420.1 x 17.8 mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    5.4kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    3.1kg (w/ Battery & Hanging Bolt x2ea)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz , Adaptor(65W)

  • Power Type

    Built-In Battery

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    CE, RED(EU) / KC(KOREA) / FCC Class"B" (US) / VCCI(Japan)

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES

  • ERP / Energy Star

    N/A

  • Others

    TUV Product Carbon Footprint

  • Safety

    CB/NTRL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    30% to 70% (Non-condensing)

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    N/A

  • DPM

    N/A

  • Max.

    6W

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Typ.

    4W

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    N/A

  • Brightness

    N/A

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut

    N/A

  • Contrast Ratio

    15:1 (Min.) / 22:1(Max.)

  • Dynamic CR

    N/A

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    2560 x 1440 (QHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    Eink Spectra 6

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    50Hz

  • Response Time

    N/A

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    N/A

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    180º x 180º

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Thickness

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DP In

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    NO

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    N/A

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Power In (DC, From External Power)

    USB Type-C Power (PD Sink)

  • Power Loop In

    NO

  • Power Loop Out

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type C (1ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    O(Max -30º degree)

  • Tilt (Face up)

    O(Max -30º degree)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Camera (Built-in)

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • MIC (Built-in)

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Fail over

    NO

  • Gapless Playback

    NO

  • Group Manager

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

  • ISM Method

    NO

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS Micro

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    NO

  • Status Mailing

    NO

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • webRTC

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO