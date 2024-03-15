About Cookies on This Site

webOS FOR SIGNAGE EMBEDDED DISPLAY

42LS55A

42LS55A

webOS FOR SIGNAGE EMBEDDED DISPLAY

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

42

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

450

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Response Time (ms)

9ms (G to G BW)

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(2), DP(1), DVI(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

Display Port (1)

Audio

External Speaker

External Control

RS232C (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

(R/L/T) 8.5mm(13.3mm for rearmost spot), (B) 14mm(18.8mm for rearmost spot)

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

959.5mm x 559mm x 55.5mm

Weight (head) kg

9

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Elite-wlite

Yes

Supersign Elite-c

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

90W(Typ)/65W(SES)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI Cable