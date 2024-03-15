We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” Class Full HD Capable Monitor LS35A
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Life Span (hrs)
-
50,000
-
Aspect ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
450
-
Surface Treatment
-
Low Haze NRT
-
Contrast ratio
-
1200:1
-
Response Time (ms)
-
8ms (G to G BW)
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Orientation
-
Portrait and Landscape
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
HDMI(1)
-
Analog
-
RGB(1)
-
Audio
-
RGB(3.5Ø 1)
-
External control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Audio
-
Speaker L/R
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1)
AUDIO
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, White Wash
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
File Play with USB: PDF
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB: Supported Web Services
-
Web-page / RSS (Text) / Widget / Streaming A/V
-
File Play with USB: Audio
-
MP3 / WMA / WAV
-
File Play with USB: Open Office
-
ODT / ODS / ODP (Open Office should be installed to support playback)
-
File Play with USB: Text
-
Stationary or Scrolling up / down / left / right
-
File Play with USB: Photo
-
JPG / PNG / BMP with 127 transition effects
-
File Play with USB: Video
-
AVI / WMV / MP4 / MOV / MKV / TS / TP / MPG / MPEG / FLV Corresponding codecs should be installed to support playback)Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
File Play with USB: MS Office
-
PPT / PPS / PPTX / XLS / XLSX / DOC / DOCX (MS Office should be installed to support playback)
-
File Play with USB: Flash
-
SWF
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Elite-wlite
-
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-c
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)
-
Monitor
-
48.85 x 28.23 x 2.23 inch
-
Color
-
Metallic Titan
-
Bezel Width
-
Flat Bezel : 0.33inch(L/R/U), 0.55inch(B) [8.5mm(L/R/U), 14mm(B)] ; After Curvature : 0.51inch(L/R/ U), 0.73inch(B) [13.2mm(L/R/U), 18.7mm(B)]
-
Weight (Head)
-
39.24 lbs
-
Monitor w/opt stand
-
48.85 x 30.34 x 9.72 inch
-
Weight with opt head + stand
-
39.90lbs
-
Monitor w/opt std/spk
-
48.85 x 30.34 x 9.72 inch
-
Weight with opt head + stand + speaker
-
41.66 lbs
-
Carton
-
52.36 x 31.88 x 6.85 inch
-
Packed Weight
-
50.26lbs
-
VESA Compatibility
-
400 x 400
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
PC - Typical
-
95W (Max. 120W)
-
PC - Smart Energy Saving
-
80W / 43W
-
PC - DPM
-
0.7W(DVI-D, HDMI, DP)
-
PC - Power Off
-
0.5W
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
-
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR Receiver, CD (Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), ESG, RGB Cable
-
Optional
-
SP-2100, ST-421T, LSW440S(wall bracket)
-
