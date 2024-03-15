About Cookies on This Site

55” Class Full HD Capable Monitor LS35A

Specs

Support

55” Class Full HD Capable Monitor LS35A

55LS35A

55” Class Full HD Capable Monitor LS35A

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

55

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Life Span (hrs)

50,000

Aspect ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

450

Surface Treatment

Low Haze NRT

Contrast ratio

1200:1

Response Time (ms)

8ms (G to G BW)

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Orientation

Portrait and Landscape

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(1)

Analog

RGB(1)

Audio

RGB(3.5Ø 1)

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Audio

Speaker L/R

External Control

RS232C (1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Balance

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

File Play with USB: PDF

Yes

File Play with USB: Supported Web Services

Web-page / RSS (Text) / Widget / Streaming A/V

File Play with USB: Audio

MP3 / WMA / WAV

File Play with USB: Open Office

ODT / ODS / ODP (Open Office should be installed to support playback)

File Play with USB: Text

Stationary or Scrolling up / down / left / right

File Play with USB: Photo

JPG / PNG / BMP with 127 transition effects

File Play with USB: Video

AVI / WMV / MP4 / MOV / MKV / TS / TP / MPG / MPEG / FLV Corresponding codecs should be installed to support playback)Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

File Play with USB: MS Office

PPT / PPS / PPTX / XLS / XLSX / DOC / DOCX (MS Office should be installed to support playback)

File Play with USB: Flash

SWF

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Elite-wlite

Yes

Supersign Elite-c

Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD(MM)

Monitor

48.85 x 28.23 x 2.23 inch

Color

Metallic Titan

Bezel Width

Flat Bezel : 0.33inch(L/R/U), 0.55inch(B) [8.5mm(L/R/U), 14mm(B)] ; After Curvature : 0.51inch(L/R/ U), 0.73inch(B) [13.2mm(L/R/U), 18.7mm(B)]

Weight (Head)

39.24 lbs

Monitor w/opt stand

48.85 x 30.34 x 9.72 inch

Weight with opt head + stand

39.90lbs

Monitor w/opt std/spk

48.85 x 30.34 x 9.72 inch

Weight with opt head + stand + speaker

41.66 lbs

Carton

52.36 x 31.88 x 6.85 inch

Packed Weight

50.26lbs

VESA Compatibility

400 x 400

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

PC - Typical

95W (Max. 120W)

PC - Smart Energy Saving

80W / 43W

PC - DPM

0.7W(DVI-D, HDMI, DP)

PC - Power Off

0.5W

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR Receiver, CD (Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), ESG, RGB Cable

Optional

SP-2100, ST-421T, LSW440S(wall bracket)