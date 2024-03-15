We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
54.64" (1387.80mm) diagonal
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
700cd/m²
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1)
-
DP
-
Yes (1)
-
DVI
-
Yes (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RS232C(Phone Jack Type))
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor(Optional))
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DP Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Out
-
Yes
-
Externel Speaker Out
-
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
-
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
7.4mm (T/L/R/U even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
123.0cm X 71.4cm X 3.2cm
-
Weight (Head)
-
27.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 400mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
-
SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)
GENERAL
-
Region
-
Global
-
