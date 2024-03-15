About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage

55SH7DB

55" 700 nits FHD Standard Signage

Narrow Even Bezel

Slim, Sleek and stylish design, SH7DB has advantages for portrait and video wall scene

OPS &HDBaseT Compatibility

The SH7DB provides an OPS Kit to connect a third-party OPS player or HDBaseT box. Users have the flexibility to choose any media player as long as it complies with the OPS.
LG C-Display+Customer App

LG C-Display+
Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.
LG C-Display+ <br>Customer App visit our web application LG C-Display+ <br>Customer App go to download app
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

54.64" (1387.80mm) diagonal

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

700cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

HDMI

Yes (1)

DP

Yes (1)

DVI

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

Yes (1)

External Control (RS232C(Phone Jack Type))

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR receiver)

Yes (1)

External Control (Pixel Sensor(Optional))

Yes

USB

Yes (1)

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

DP Out

Yes

Audio Out

Yes

Externel Speaker Out

Yes (1, L/R)

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

7.4mm (T/L/R/U even)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

123.0cm X 71.4cm X 3.2cm

Weight (Head)

27.0kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

Optional

SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)

GENERAL

Region

Global