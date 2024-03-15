We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IPS Edge LED
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS (LED BLU)
-
Life Span (hrs)
-
60,000
-
Aspect ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
450
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Contrast ratio
-
1300:1
-
Response Time (ms)
-
10ms (G to G)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait and Landscape
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
External control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p - HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External Speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1)
AUDIO
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
11.2mm
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
-
48.9” x 28.1” x 1.3”
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
52.1” x 33.8” x 6.3”
-
Packed Weight
-
62.8 Ibs.
-
Weight (head) kg
-
51.8 Ibs.
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
400 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
PIP/ PBP
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
15 X 15
-
ISM Method
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign (Option)
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 5.1)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-W / Elite-W lite/Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
PC - Typical
-
130W
-
PC - Smart Energy Saving
-
90W
-
PC - DPM
-
0.7W
-
PC - Power Off
-
0.5W
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
Slot PC Compatible (Optional)
-
MP500 (Optional)
ACCESSORY
-
Included
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG, IR Receiver
-
Optional
-
SP-2000 (Speaker), ST-200T (Stand), MP500 (Media Player)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.