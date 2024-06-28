We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
LG UHD Signage
A man and a woman are checking the departure time of the flight through the signage installed at the airport. And the screen with anti-glare coating has small reflection of the light from the sun.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The images listed are for reference only and the actual reflection can be different.
*Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
*LG does not provide any external sensors but webOS platform. External sensors needs to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
*Network based control
*Using an HDMI cable connection
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
28.2 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0 mm
-
Handle
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Image Customization, Failover, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), Screen Share, Video Tag (2), Play via URL, OSD Rotation, Content Rotation, PIP/PBP (4), Tile Mode Setting (Max 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP 1.4, ISM Mode, Crestron ConnectedⓇ1), Control Manager, DPM, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, Detachable Logo
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
130W(TBD)
-
Max.
180W(TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB/NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class “A”/CE/KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt(Facedown)
O (Max 30º degree)
*In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity
-
IP Rating
IP5x