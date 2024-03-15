We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
ULTRA HD Resolution
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
Compatible with Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
Real-time Monitoring & Control
Real-time Cloud Care Service - Signage365care
* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
Multiscreen Feature with PBP / PIP
Wireless Access Point
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
14.3 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
-
49 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,926.2 × 1,097.2 × 60.6 mm (Without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
No
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
-
215 W / 280 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.),
955.5 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB, NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
OPS Power Built In
-
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B (Wall Mount)
GENERAL
-
Region
-
Global
-
