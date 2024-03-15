We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Video content only. (Images not supported)
*OSD : On Screen Display
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
58:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 600
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
10%
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs / 7Days
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
2,158.3 x 348.5 × 81.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
2,290 x 599 x 228 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
38.2 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
-
220 W / 240 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
100 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS (The SuperSign Editor function is not supported.)
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/ Control+
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
