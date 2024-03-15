We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Super-Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B
Super Narrow Bezel
Super Narrow Bezel
Advanced IPS Technology
Advanced IPS Technology
Content Management
Content Management
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB
-
Input
-
HDMI, DVI-D, RGB
-
Output
-
DVI-D
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~40°C
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Slot PC Compatible (Optional)
-
No
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
450
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300 : 1
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size
-
49" (48.50" measured diagonally)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Haze 10%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
2.3mm (Left / Top), 1.2mm (Right / Bottom)
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1,214 x 778 x 263
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1,077.7 x 607.8 x 89.7
-
Packed Weight
-
22.8kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (head) kg
-
17.8kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption
-
90W(Typ)/40W(SES)
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-C
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-W/Lite
-
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
NA/Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
