Super-Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B

Super-Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B

49VL5B

Super-Narrow Bezel Video Wall 49VL5B

Super Narrow Bezel

Super Narrow Bezel

Advanced IPS Technology

Advanced IPS Technology

Content Management

Content Management

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB

Input

HDMI, DVI-D, RGB

Output

DVI-D

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C ~40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

Slot PC Compatible (Optional)

No

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

450

Contrast Ratio

1,300 : 1

Life Time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

Panel Technology

IPS

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size

49" (48.50" measured diagonally)

Surface Treatment

Haze 10%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

2.3mm (Left / Top), 1.2mm (Right / Bottom)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,214 x 778 x 263

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,077.7 x 607.8 x 89.7

Packed Weight

22.8kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (head) kg

17.8kg

POWER

Power Consumption

90W(Typ)/40W(SES)

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-C

Yes

SuperSign-W/Lite

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA/Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC