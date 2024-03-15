The Narrowest Bezel LG Video Wall

About Cookies on This Site

55LV75A

The Narrowest Bezel of LG Video Wall Display

Bezel width of 4.9mm in 47" and 3.5mm in 55" Super-Narrow Bezel display creates visually stunning video wall that is easily installed, maintained and managed.
- Active to Active: 3.8mm
- Bezel to Bezel: 3.5mm
- 2.25mm(Left/Top) / 1.25mm(Right/Bottom)

SuperSign V Content management S/W

 

Flexible content editing in various layouts including regular matrix and non-formal irregular video-wall is possible to your preference in a timely and cost effective manner without unnecessary expensive video wall console.

DisplayPort 1.2 Daisy-Chain

Display of super high resolution UHD content in Video wall through DP 1.2 daisy chain.

TruMotionTM ’s 60Hz refresh rate

TruMotion’s 60Hz refresh rate reduces motion blur and judder, as a result, ensures customer to enjoy clean video content

All specs

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

55" (54.64" measured diagonal)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect ratio

16.9

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

500

Viewing angle (°)

178 x 178

Response Time (ms)

12ms (G to G)

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

RGB(1), Shared Component(1), AV(1)

Audio

PC Audio In

External control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Digital

Display Port (1)

Analog

RGB (1)

Audio

Audio Out (1)

External Control

RS232C (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (mm)

2.25(L/T) / 1.25(R/B)

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1353 x 850 x 255

Packed Weight

30kg

Weight (head)

23kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)

600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

Up to 15x15 Tile Mode

Yes

ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Elite-wlite

Yes

Supersign Elite-c

Yes

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

160W(Typ)/90W(SES), 0.7W(DPMS), 0.5W(Power Off)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attachable

Yes

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Tiling Guide, Screw