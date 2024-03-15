We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Narrowest Bezel LG Video Wall
The Narrowest Bezel of LG Video Wall Display
- Active to Active: 3.8mm
- Bezel to Bezel: 3.5mm
- 2.25mm(Left/Top) / 1.25mm(Right/Bottom)
SuperSign V Content management S/W
Flexible content editing in various layouts including regular matrix and non-formal irregular video-wall is possible to your preference in a timely and cost effective manner without unnecessary expensive video wall console.
DisplayPort 1.2 Daisy-Chain
TruMotionTM ’s 60Hz refresh rate
TruMotion’s 60Hz refresh rate reduces motion blur and judder, as a result, ensures customer to enjoy clean video content
All specs
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55" (54.64" measured diagonal)
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect ratio
-
16.9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500
-
Viewing angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12ms (G to G)
CONNECTIVITY - INPUT
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1), HDMI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
RGB(1), Shared Component(1), AV(1)
-
Audio
-
PC Audio In
-
External control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Digital
-
Display Port (1)
-
Analog
-
RGB (1)
-
Audio
-
Audio Out (1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width (mm)
-
2.25(L/T) / 1.25(R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1353 x 850 x 255
-
Packed Weight
-
30kg
-
Weight (head)
-
23kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
-
600 x 400
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
Up to 15x15 Tile Mode
-
Yes
ENVIROMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Supersign Elite-wlite
-
Yes
-
Supersign Elite-c
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
160W(Typ)/90W(SES), 0.7W(DPMS), 0.5W(Power Off)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Tiling Guide, Screw
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.