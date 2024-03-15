About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

55LV75D-B

Ultra Narrow Bezel
Immersive Viewing Experience

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Immersive Viewing Experience

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology means a more advanced control of the loqiud crystal display. As a result, it has a wide viewing angle that delivers clear content, no matter where a passerby views. Every pixel in the IPS panel truly reproduces the image colors without distorting them.
Superior Picture Quality

Uniform Brightness

LG's LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new LV77D/75D generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen.
Superior Picture Quality

Consistent White Balance

Through Video Wall Image Creation (VIC) technology, color and brightness differences are compensated in circuit part with an algorithm to make the panels into a same characteristic so that each video wall maintains the consistent white balance.
Superior Picture Quality

Vivid Imagery Viewing

TruMotion™ 60Hz Refresh Rate drastically reduces motion blur and judder ensuring vivid image playback
with fine details.
Content Management

SuperSign W Content Management

Flexible content editing in various layouts including regular matrix and non-formal irregular video-wall is possible to your preference in a timely and cost effective manner without unnecessary expensive video wall console.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait), Frame kit (Horizontal: FK-55V10 / Vertical: FK-55V20)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Audio, USB

Output

DP, Audio

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

OPS type compatible

No

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

500

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,337 x 828 x 239

Handle

Yes

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5

Packed Weight

30.5 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

23 kg

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

130 W

Typ. / Max.

160 W/230 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign W

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign C

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC