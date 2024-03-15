About Cookies on This Site

55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VSH7J-H

55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

front view with inscreen

0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel

The unprecedented razor-thin bezel – 0.44 mm EVEN BEZEL and 0.88 mm BEZEL TO BEZEL – which has been verified by Nemko*, makes content look like the actual original image by depicting a subject perfectly true to form, without any distortions. Seamlessly assembled on a large video wall screen, the VSH7J series will provide an even more immersive experience to viewers.

The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.

A woman is looking up at the screen installed upstairs.

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VSH7J series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Several screens installed on both sides and front wall provide a more vivid and wider view.

Wide Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VSH7J series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
Low Uniformity Screen projects a darkening vignette on the corners of its bezel, whereas VSH7J series is able to display a balanced projection of colors.

Uniform Color Expression

Poor uniformity around bezel boundaries can give the corners a darker appearance, which doesn’t look good on a large screen. However, the VSH7J series has enhanced uniformity, even within the four corners of the display, to deliver vivid and consistent color throughout the screen.

*Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

The 55VSH7J series consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the 55SVH7F series. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VSH7J series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "55SVH7F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Smart Calibration

Smart Calibration is a solution that enables the reduction of time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyzes not only the color property differences within each individual display but also the differences between connected displays. With just few simple clicks of a remote control, this calibration process can be done in a matter of minutes. In addition, calibration can be set to automatically occur at regular intervals to always deliver optimum image quality.

On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colors of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.

*Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.

Clear View with Non-glare Panel

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary light reflection when watching a screen under bright conditions. The VSH7J series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze to 28%, which enhanced visibility and text readability.

The 55SVH7F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSH7J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VSH7J series can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com).

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming* is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.

The menu screen consists of both landscape and portrait options.

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VSH7J series, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VSH7J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*LG Connected Care is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

Input - Digital - HDMI

Yes(2), HDCP2.2

Input - Digital - DP

Yes(1), HDCP2.2

Input - Digital - DVI-D

Yes(1), HDCP1.4

Input - Audio In

Yes(1)

Input - RS232C IN

Yes(1)

Input - RJ45(LAN)

Yes(1)

Input - IR IN

Yes(1)

Input - USB

USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output - DP Out

Yes(1), Input : HDMI / DVI / DP

Output - Audio Out

Yes(1)

Output - RS232C OUT

Yes(1)

Output - RJ45(LAN)

Yes(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 0.44mm

Weight(Head)

16.8Kg

Packed Weight

23.6kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1353 x 855 x 263mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW - Internal Memory

8GB

HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

Yes

HW - Sensor - BLU Sensor

Yes

HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

Yes

HW - Local Key Operation

Yes

SW - webOS ver.

webOS 4.1

SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

Yes

SW - USB Plug & Play

Yes

SW - Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync

Yes

SW - Video Tag

Yes(4)

SW - Play via URL

Yes

SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

Yes

SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation

Yes

SW - Gapless Playback

Yes

SW - Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

SW - Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SW - SNMP

Yes

SW - ISM Method

Yes

SW - Auto Set ID

Yes

SW - Status Mailing

Yes

SW - Control Manager

Yes

SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside

Yes

SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW - Power - PM mode

Yes

SW - Power - Wake on LAN

Yes

SW - Power - Network Ready

Yes

SW - HDMI-CEC

Yes

SW - SI Server Setting

Yes

SW - webRTC

Yes

SW - Pro:Idiom

Yes

SW - W/B Setting by Grey scale

Yes

SW - Scan Inversion

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

220 W

Max.

260 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

751BTU(Typ), 887BTU(MAX)

Smart Enegy Saving

110 W

DPM

0.5 W

Power off

0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG Connected care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Smart Calibration

Yes