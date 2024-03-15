About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
High Brightness Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

High Brightness Video Wall

55VX1D-B

High Brightness Video Wall

Superior Picture Quality

Clear and Vivid Screen

Other video walls are unable to sufficiently display content due to low visibility under bright lighting. LG's new high brightness video wall stands out against such backgrounds, with a high luminance of 1,500 cd/㎡. It delivers advertisements clearly under the brightest lights.

*For exterior window-facing video walls,the conditions of the installation site should be checked in advance.

Superior Picture Quality

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
Superior Picture Quality

Wide Viewing Angle

Stable image reproduction is critical in video walls, as it is usually installed in places above eye level and is seen from various angles. Thanks to the IPS panel and the high half luminance angle, VX1D delivers the best picture quality from any viewer position.

*The angle from the center of the screen to have 50 % of the initial luminance.

Superior Picture Quality

Uniform Brightness

LG's LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new VX1D generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen.
Superior Picture Quality

Consistent White Balance

Through Video Wall Image Creation (VIC) technology, color and brightness differences are compensated in circuit part with an algorithm to make the panels into a same characteristic so that each video wall maintains the consistent white balance.
Quiet Operation

Fan-Less Noise Reduction

55VX1D is the perfect choice for an in-window environment due to the removal of the cooling fan. Its operating noise level is under 25 dB, which is quieter than a recording studio (30 dB).
Smart Platform

Built-in SoC and Synced Playback

The optimized built-in quad-core SoC* in the 55VX1D can play various content formats and eliminates the need for an external media player. Using its built-in SoC, each display plays its video tile without lag for synchronized content playback.
Enhanced Usability

Convenient UX for Video Wall

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the screen can be easily adjusted by users with a remote control. Also, the settings for tile mode and content playback become more convenient because the dedicated menu is specialized based on the visual guide.
Easy Management with LAN Daisy Chain
Enhanced Usability

Easy Management with LAN Daisy Chain

The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor signage, distribute content, and even update firmware all at once.
Print

All specs

ACCESSORY

Included:

Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)

CONNECTIVITY

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR Receiver In

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio Out

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

OPS type compatible

-

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

1500

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

Screen Size

55"

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)

Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,353 x 855 x 263

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm

1,213.4 x 684.2 x 92.8

Packed Weight

36.6 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

23.5 kg

POWER CONSUMPTION

Smart Energy Saving

213 W

Typ. / Max.

250 W / 280 W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control +

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC