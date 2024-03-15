We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Brightness Video Wall
*For exterior window-facing video walls,the conditions of the installation site should be checked in advance.
*The angle from the center of the screen to have 50 % of the initial luminance.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR Receiver In
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
-
OPS type compatible
-
-
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
1500
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Orientation
-
Landscape & Portrait
-
Screen Size
-
55"
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)
-
Carton Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1,353 x 855 x 263
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD) mm
-
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 92.8
-
Packed Weight
-
36.6 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
23.5 kg
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
213 W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
250 W / 280 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control +
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
