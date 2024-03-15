About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-in-one Smart Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

All-in-one Smart Series

LAEC015-GN

All-in-one Smart Series

Front view

LG LED All-in-One Smart Series

The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

People have a meeting while watching the display and listening sound with the LAEC and its built-in speaker, installed in the meeting room.

All-in-One
LED Screen with Built-in Speaker

The LAEC series is a 136-inch large screen which is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS Smart Platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools* such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

* The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the LAEC series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.

* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

Easy Installation

The installation process of the All-in-One Smart series is very simple. After securing two cabinets which are included in the flight kit, attach each LED display module to them. Lastly, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labor, thereby making users handle the LED screen with ease.

This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.

* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.

A person replaces one of the LED modules from the front by using the magnetic tool provided.

Quick Maintenance

In case of failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Dedicated Installation Accessories

The product is offered with the flight case which includes every necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. The motorized stand is provided as an option, so that you can easily place it depending on your installation sites. With this stand, you can adjust a height of the screen including stand from 2.0 m to 2.5 m.

The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.

The meeting room is equipped with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LAEC series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The LAEC series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LAEC series installed in a different place.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.

Magic Remote for Easy of Use

With the LG Magic Remote, you can select and run the menu of the signage just like using a mouse and its cursor can be used as a laser pointer. In addition, through the newly added 'FREEZE' button on the remote control, users can temporarily freeze the screen while switching contents on the PC, so that users are able to have uninterrupted meetings without exposing its switching process.

The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image show the Magic Remote’s function which allow it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAEC screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAEC screen installed on the conference room wall is paused.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

* LG Magic Remote needs to be purchased separately.
** The FREEZE function is only available when the LAEC is connected to an external input signal.

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.5625

Screen Resolution (W × H)

1,920 × 1,080

Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)

250 × 281.25

No. of Modules per Screen (W × H)

12 × 6 (Total 72)

Screen Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

3,004.6 × 1,692.1 × 36.5 (Thickest 70)

Screen Surface Area (m²)

5.06

Screen Weight (kg)

129

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

409,600

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.2

Cabinet Material

Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Brightness

500 nit

Color Temperature (K)

3,200 - 9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Brightness Uniformity

98%

Color Uniformity

±0.015 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

3,000 : 1

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/screen, Max.)

2,000

Power Consumption (W/screen, Avg.)

800

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

395

Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

6,824

Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

2,730

Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

1,348

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

≥2,880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

0 to +40

Operating Humidity

<90% RH (without Condensation)

IP Rating (Front / Rear)

IP30 / IP20

SPEAKER

Speaker

Built-in (9W + 9W)

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL, CB

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

Embedded