Ultra Slim Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series

LSCB015-RK
LSCB015-RK
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 1.56mm
  • Brightness: 800cd/m²
  • Ultra Slim Depth
  • EMC Class B, BS 476 Part7 Class 1
More
The depth of the LSCB cabinet is comparable to the diameter of a table tennis ball, showing its similar depth.

Ultra Slim Depth

Its ultra-slim design with 41 mm edge thickness is the biggest advantage of the product. This feature enables the LSCB series to be installed in a variety of venues, as its thinness helps it to harmonize with its surroundings.
The cabinet is easily detached from the screen.

Easy & Seamless Installation

The LSCB series can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Thanks to this feature, no additional space for maintenance behind the product is required. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached with a suction tool.
The UHD and FHD resolutions are described as having a 16:9 aspect ratio.

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to keep using existing content without additional cost and time for editing.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

The content with the 90° Corner Option is shown without any interruptions even when installed on a corner.

The EMC Class B and BS 476 Part7 Class1 certifications are described.

EMC Class B Certified & Fire Resistant Design

The LSCB series is safe from electromagnetic waves, which are harmful to the environment and human body, with EMC Class B certification and is designed with fire protection certification to prevent the fast spread of flames even if it catches on fire.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

An LG service man is monitoring the status of the LED screen through the LG webOS controller and software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Flexible Curve LED Display

The LSCB-CKF, a specially-designed flexible curved LED display, supports true concave and convex curvatures up to 383 mm*. This greatly enhances the design’s flexibility, which allows users to freely create the curved screen as they want.

Both walls of the indoor hallway are curved, and LEDs are installed along the entire wall.

* Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.563

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    192 × 108

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 168.75

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.34 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    384x216 (-RK)/ 192x216 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
    300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
    300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
    3.1 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 30.6 (-CKF)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ± 0.1 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum (-RK)/
    Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration)

    800

  • Color Temperature

    3,200-9,300 (K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    740

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10° to +45°

  • Operating Humidity

    0 - 80 % RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP30 / IP30

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 Degree Corner Cut

    Yes