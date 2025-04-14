LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a powerful yet convenient cloud-based hotel management solution that allows for integrated management. This comprehensive management solution empowers hotels to create content easily for in-room displays, delivering customized services to their customers. By utilizing LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can monitor the status of rooms and customer requests and accumulate meaningful data generated while operating a hotel.

* LG Pro:Centic Cloud is available for use through a paid subscription, and requires a separate registration