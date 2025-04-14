LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive cloud-based solution for the integrated management of digital signage*.

Based on the internet, this cloud solution enables users to control multiple displays remotely and simultaneously anytime, anywhere without being restricted by time and location**.



* Applicable to models with webOS 4.0 or above, and devices equipped with the Virtual Screen or where the SuperSign Cloud Player is installed.

‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ will be provided along with the installation file upon purchasing the LG SuperSign Cloud license.

(The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation.)

** Since LG SuperSign Cloud is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.