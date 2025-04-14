About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Amplify Ambience with
Cloud-Based Content Management Solution

This shows an image of a retail clothing store with five browser windows from LG SuperSign Cloud displayed at the bottom. The central window showcases the content creation process and how the created content is applied to in-store displays.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive cloud-based solution for the integrated management of digital signage*.
Based on the internet, this cloud solution enables users to control multiple displays remotely and simultaneously anytime, anywhere without being restricted by time and location**.

* Applicable to models with webOS 4.0 or above, and devices equipped with the Virtual Screen or where the SuperSign Cloud Player is installed.
‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ will be provided along with the installation file upon purchasing the LG SuperSign Cloud license.
(The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation.)
** Since LG SuperSign Cloud is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.

Inquiry To Buy

Remote Control

With a network connection, user can run the operation of the devices wherever and whenever through cloud solution. Thus, widely distributed types of digital signage displays can be controlled from one place, making the display management process efficient and convenient.

Scalability and Lower TCO*

Cloud solutions, based on the internet, help reduce initial costs by eliminating the need for separate physical servers, and they offer flexibility to expand subscription licenses according to business growth.

*TCO = Total Cost of Ownership

Key Features of LG SuperSign Cloud

Content Management Home - Quick Access to Content Creation Analytics - Playback History Content - Content Editor - Template / Widgets Schedule - Drag & Drop Scheduling Additional Features* Art Lounge - Digital Art Collection Add-On Services - Design Template - Art Content - Background Music - Infotainment - Audience Measurement * Additional features may require a separate paid subscription Device Management Home - Device Status Analytics - Device Reports Rules - Trigger Device Control Based Automatic Activation Videowall - Single/Multi Device Sync

Content Management

By utilizing LG SuperSign Cloud, businesses can reduce the time spent on aggregating separate sources for content creation. LG SuperSign Cloud provides various content management features with flexible editing functions for effortless content creation and distribution.

This image shows a solution page displayed on a laptop, demonstrating content creation and its application to retail displays.

Content Creation

Users can create content using various types of templates tailored to each space and add widgets such as date, time, weather, and more.
More efficiently, LG SuperSign Cloud provides a drag and drop interface, offering users the flexibility to create content more easily than ever.

Drag & Drop Editing Intuitive editing by adding various Items to the canvas using drag & drop Various Resources Provided with various resources such as Gen AI, Element, and Widgets Designer Templates User-friendly templates for fast and easy creation

AI Image Generation, GEN AI

Automatically create AI images based on a prompt.
This AI feature also enables image editing capabilities to edit and resize them.

Output a newly created image based on prompt

Outpainting to expand image content with the original image

Content Distribution

It is easy to utilize the content distribution features of LG SuperSign Cloud.
By using various user-friendly functions, the user can conveniently create and manage content distributing schedules at the desired time.

Drag & Drop Schedules

Convenient to add content to calendar from content storage by drag & drop

Set to Device / Set Content

Quick and easy to deploy by specifying only the device and content without any additional settings

Publish IF Tags Match

Available to selectively deploy content matched to each device based on tag settings

Rules Setting

Available to automate content deployment and device control by setting trigger conditions

Videowall

LG SuperSign Cloud videowall feature simplifies management with various synchronization modes, allowing operation as one expansive display or four independent ones. Thus, users can remotely monitor and control your videowall to manage power settings and content playback.

This image demonstrates the videowall functionality, where multiple displays combine to create a single, cohesive screen for content playback. This image highlights synchronized content playback across individual displays from a unified videowall setup. This image illustrates that videowall-configured displays can be remotely controlled.

Professional Content Partners

Professional content partner features are provided with ‘Add-On Services’.

* These features can be utilized with additional subscription.

Design Content
(DsMenu / PosterMyWall)

Designing a menu board or promotional poster for each stores can be challenging. With DsMenu and PosterMyWall’s templates and editing functions, users can create content quickly and easily.

Art Content
(ArtPlayer)

ArtPlayer is a service that helps enhance the atmosphere of specific spaces by providing a diverse and sophisticated range of artistic content suitable for various environments such as offices, hotel lobbies, and restaurants. This allows users to transform the ambiance of their desired space more beautifully, easily, and conveniently.

Background Music
(Wantreez Music)

‘Wantreez Music’ offers various types of music playlists based on industry, genre, and artists. With the music provided by ‘Wantreez Music’, users can play desired playlists on their display without managing legal risks about the music copyright.

Infotainment
(Screenfeed)

Provided with news, weather, sports, financial information and more to keep the screens fresh and more valuable to the viewers.

Audience Measurement
(SpaceVision / FastSensor)

‘SpaceVision’s AI technology provides a detailed view of customer movement, including demographic information like age and gender. This allows playing content that is relevant to audience information based on computer vision AI.
‘FastSensor’ is an AI-powered behavior analytics platform. It captures detailed insights into customer interactions from foot traffic to journey patterns, enabling brands to optimize engagement, merchandising, marketing, sales, and operations.

This image highlights SpaceVision’s ability to assess customer interest by analyzing their movement and behavior. This image demonstrates FastSensor’s functionality, which evaluates customer interest based on where they spend the most time and their dwell duration.

Art Lounge

Create an atmosphere that could upgrade each space with various art collections.
With Art Lounge feature, specialized for several themes of art collections, users can easily select desired artworks and distribute on their digital signage displays through LG SuperSign Cloud.

This image showcases displays in various spaces playing different artworks, utilizing the Art Lounge feature to create diverse atmospheres.

Device Management

With ‘Home’ and ‘Analytics’ menu shown on LG SuperSign Cloud, users can simply and easily check detailed information about content storage usage and device status.

This image illustrates remote display control by an administrator.

Home

Effortlessly access valuable data and utilize the quick access for convenience.

Content - Remaining Usage of Total Content Storage - List of ‘Add-On Services’ Installed Quick Button (Frequent Features) - Upload Content - Create Playlist - Create Content - Create Schedule Device Status - Device Connection Status Recent Activity - Log of Recent Content Activities

Analytics

Various reports on device status and content usage data are deliverable.
Based on this information, user can find insights on better customer service and efficient business management.

Device Report - Report of Playback History by Device Status Report - Report of Device Status Statistics Content Report - Report of Playback History by Content Content Effect - Analysis of the Impact of Specific Content on Sales

Multi-Device Control

All devices linked to the LG SuperSign Cloud are listed on the [device] tab. It provides user to quickly view detailed information such as display thumbnails, model names, and IP addresses. Moreover, user can control the devices with advance control options or a ‘quick controller’ to easily modify the commonly used settings.

This screenshot illustrates the actual device management page of the solution, showcasing its intuitive interface.

Compatible Devices

LG SuperSign Cloud is compatible with LG Signage supported by webOS 4.0 and above, as well as multi OS (Android, Windows OS),
and provides Virtual Screen (Web player) which enables to publish the content for any device that runs web browser.

This image represents LG SuperSign Cloud’s compatibility with products from LG Electronics as well as other brands. SuperSign Cloud Player1) for Multi OS (Android, Windows) LG Signage2) (webOS 4.0 and above) Virtual Screen (Web player) for Any Device that Runs Web Browser3)

1) To use ‘Multi OS’, SuperSign Cloud Player must be installed before use.
2) The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation.
3) The user can publish content on the devices offered with a web browser via a virtual screen based on web player.