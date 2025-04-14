LG SuperSign QSR

Menu boards can be categorized into two types: analog menu boards composed of simple text and digital menu boards that incorporate visual elements.

You may have noticed digital menu boards at fast food stores featuring screen transitions and animations. Compared to traditional menu boards, digital menu boards with displays pique customers’ curiosity, visually convey diverse information, and allow easy modification of menu board images and text.

By leveraging the LG SuperSign CMS solution, you can create a customized menu board that showcases the unique characteristics of your store and produce promotional materials. This enables you to provide menu guidance through the menu board and create engaging promotional content, which may increase sales.