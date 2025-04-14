About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 14” | Lightweight Intel® Arrow Lake H Laptop | Windows 11 Pro, gram AI, Copilot, LG gram Link, WUXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

Features

Gallery

Specs

14Z90T-G.AP88A3
Key Features

  • 14” 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) Anti-glare IPS display
  • AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11 Pro
  • All-around AI Intel® Arrow Lake H Processor / LPDDR5x RAM / SSD Gen4
  • 1,120g Lightweight / 72Wh High capacity battery
  • Dolby Atmos®
More

LG gram logo.

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "Delightfully light" with the "gram AI" logo below it.

Delightfully light

The image showcases a slim laptop with the text: "Light, thin, all-powerful" at the top. Key specifications, "Light 1,120g" and "Slim 15.7mm," are highlighted in the center. A MIL-STD durability badge is displayed in the upper-right corner, emphasizing its robustness.

Light, thin, all-powerful

The image features a laptop with vibrant content displayed on its screen, emphasizing vivid colors and detailed visuals. The text at the top reads: "IPS display," highlighting the high-quality screen technology.

14” WUXGA IPS display

The image shows a smiling woman using a laptop while seated in a modern, cozy setting. The text reads: "Your own AI secretary" alongside the "gram AI" logo, emphasizing the device's AI-powered assistant features.

Your own AI secretary

The image displays a close-up of a computer chip with "AI" highlighted at the center, surrounded by a glowing circuit board. The text at the top reads: "AI-optimized processor," and the bottom right features the Intel Core Ultra logo, emphasizing advanced AI processing capabilities.

AI-optimized processor

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, a tablet, and a smartphone displaying synchronized content. The text reads: "LG gram Link - Get all connected," with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right, emphasizing cross-device compatibility.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

gram AI

Power of AI. Power of You.

gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalized solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

gram chat On-Device: Personalized answers just for you.

A timeline graphic displaying tasks and documents associated with specific timestamps between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM on 22.04.2024. The visual highlights key moments with icons and thumbnails of documents along the timeline.

Time travel**

Retrace your steps and recall

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

A side view of a laptop with a person typing, showcasing a search bar with an AI-inspired icon and additional functional icons. The laptop screen displays data charts, emphasizing productivity and AI-driven tools.

Searching

Get the right answer, right away

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

A laptop screen displaying a financial dashboard presentation alongside a pop-up window with AI-generated text summarizing the presentation. An arrow connects the two, emphasizing the AI's ability to create concise summaries.

Summarize

Cut the noise. Get to the point!

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

A laptop screen displaying two interfaces: one with an AI chat window on a light background and the other transitioning to a dark mode version. An arrow highlights the switch, emphasizing seamless mode adaptation.

Setting

Set up hassle-free in no time!

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

A laptop screen displaying a customer support interface with a system diagnosis progress bar, indicating offline functionality. A no-wifi icon at the top highlights operation without an internet connection.

Troubleshooting

24/7 support, anytime, anywhere!

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your go-to expert for instant answers

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Smart insights straight from your files

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling**

Actionable agents that get things done

Empower AI to handle tasks for you, like scheduling events in Google Calendar or drafting Word documents for your team.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365

A laptop featuring the Windows Copilot logo above the screen and Windows Copilot interface on the display, showcasing a sleek design with a large screen and the Windows 11 interface in the background.

AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

Activate Copilot instantly

You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.

Ready to command with Bing Chat

Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.

Simplify complex content with a click

Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving you valuable time.

Handles image editing and more

From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.

The light life

LG gram's light weight of 1,120g in a slim body of 15.7mm matches any lifestyle freely. Validated through rigorous military-grade tests, this design proves that durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.

1,120g

Lightweight

15.7mm

Superslim 

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

WUXGA high resolution & DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut

Crisp details, vivid experiences

Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colors with stunning WUXGA resolution and DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

14"

Large screen

WUXGA

High resolution

16:10

Aspect ratio

DCI-P3 99%

Wide color gamut

The image features two laptops placed back-to-back, showcasing vibrant, colorful screens with thin bezels, emphasizing vivid visuals and sleek design.

14” 16:10 display

Stretch every visual moment

Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 14-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% color coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colors.

The image features two laptops placed back-to-back, showcasing vibrant, colorful screens with thin bezels, emphasizing vivid visuals and sleek design.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

Anti-glare display

Stay focused, see clearly

Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.

*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).

True multitasking freedom

Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Arrow Lake H

The latest Intel Arrow Lake H processor, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 13 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) for AI tasks, is now integrated into the LG gram, offering powerful performance optimized for laptops. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.

13 TOPS
NPU

Up to

74 TOPS
GPU

super slim

Close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor with an AI symbol on the chip, surrounded by glowing circuitry, featuring the Intel Core Ultra logo in the corner.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.

Smooth, swift multitasking

Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.

LPDDR5x

NVMe (Gen4)

The image features a laptop with multiple application windows floating outward, showcasing its multitasking capabilities. The apps displayed range from video editing to presentations, emphasizing the laptop's performance for diverse tasks.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

A laptop, tablet, and smartphone are displayed together, all showcasing synchronized content on their screens. The 'gram Link' feature is highlighted, with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right corner, emphasizing cross-device connectivity.

Data transfer

 

Easy data transfer between gram and mobile (Android & iOS).
A laptop and a tablet are displayed side by side, both showing the same colorful and artistic design on their screens. The background features geometric shapes, emphasizing creative work and seamless device synchronization.

Display expansion & duplication

Use your tablet or smartphone as a second screen.

A laptop placed on a green table, displaying a gallery application interface with images of red fruits on the screen, suggesting navigation or photo management activities.

AI classification

AI automatically handles image classification and tagging.

A laptop displaying a video conference with multiple participants on the screen, accompanied by a smartphone showing an individual participant in the same call. This setup emphasizes seamless connectivity and multitasking for virtual meetings.

Phone as webcam

Use your smartphone's high-performance camera for video calls.

A laptop and a smartphone are placed on a desk, both displaying the same music playback interface, indicating synchronized functionality. The setup highlights seamless integration between devices for multimedia activities.

Audio sharing on phone

Share your smartphone sound directly with LG gram's speakers.

A laptop displaying a communication interface with a floating dial pad, emphasizing its capability to make calls directly from the device. This setup highlights enhanced connectivity and productivity features.

Make and receive calls

Make and receive calls directly from your LG gram.

The image features a person holding a smartphone in front of a gray laptop, both displaying the same video of a woman performing a yoga pose. The scene highlights seamless screen mirroring or content sharing between devices.

Screen mirroring

Cast your tablet or smartphone screen to the gram.

A gray laptop and a tablet side by side, both showing a "Break-even Point Chart" with a line graph in vibrant colors against a dark background. A wireless mouse is placed next to the laptop.

Keyboard & mouse share

Control your tablet or smartphone with the keyboard and mouse of your gram.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.

A person sitting on a couch, enjoying immersive audio while using an LG gram laptop. The text highlights Dolby Atmos technology, emphasizing a rich, expansive, 360-degree auditory experience. Surrounding sound waves in the background visually represent the immersive soundscape.

Dolby Atmos®

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Smart power, unplug and play

Powered by a 72Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 30.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.

*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume). 

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 4 (Thunderbolt™ 4), USB Type-C, and USB 3.2 gen2. It showcases the laptop's versatile connectivity options.

Easy connectivity

Simple, instant connectivity

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, large monitors, and various other devices. With many ports, you can enjoy a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and entertainment.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4

  • weight(kg)

    1,120 g

  • Resolution

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All specs

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi 6E

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter

BATTERY

  • Battery

    72 Wh Li-Ion

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

DESIGN

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    312 x 214.3 x 15.7~16.9

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    434 x 270 x 62

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.95 kg

  • weight(kg)

    1,120 g

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch (60Hz)

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WUXGA (1920*1200)

  • Size (cm)

    35.5cm

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y25

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit KBD (US:79 Key, UK:80 Key, Japan:83Key)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4) USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

STORAGE

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling system