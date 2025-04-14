We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16" | Lightweight Intel® Lunar Lake Laptop | Windows 11, gram AI, Copilot+ PC, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display, Copilot+ PC
LG gram 16" | Lightweight Intel® Lunar Lake Laptop | Windows 11, gram AI, Copilot+ PC, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display, Copilot+ PC
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
gram AI
Power of AI. Power of You.
gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalized solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
gram chat On-Device: Personalized answers just for you.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows
Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.
A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
Recall
instantly
Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.
Be a pro artist with Cocreator
Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.
Live Caption in real-time
Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.
Enhance video calls with Windows Studio effect
Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,239g in a slim body of 15.7mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design proves that durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
WQXGA high resolution & DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with the stunning WQXGA resolution and the wide colour DCI-P3 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*16Z90TL is available only in black.
16” 16:10 display
Stretch every visual moment
Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 16-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% colour coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colours.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
*16Z90TL is available only in black.
True multitasking freedom
Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Lunar Lake
Intel® Lunar Lake with 47 NPU Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) is a groundbreaking processor for PCs, delivering over three times** the AI performance compared to previous generations, enabling the capabilities required for an enhanced Copilot+ experience. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.
A laptop featuring an AI chip graphic on its screen, surrounded by a futuristic circuit board design that emphasizes advanced processing capabilities. The Intel Core Ultra logo is prominently displayed in the bottom left corner, highlighting cutting-edge performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.
**The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.
|*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby® Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery and our AI Smart Assistant, gram adapts to your environment, delivering optimized performance for longer hours. Boost your productivity and enjoy seamless play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
-
SSD
1TB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
-
weight(kg)
1.239kg
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All specs
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD Webcam with Dual Mic (No Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi 7
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Laptop Adapter
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button with Fingerprint
DESIGN
-
Color
Obsidian Black
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
355.1 x 242.3 x 15.7~16.8
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 290 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.20 kg
-
weight(kg)
1.239kg
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y25
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 , Smart Amp (Max 5W)
STORAGE
-
SSD
1TB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system