We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Support
LG gram 2in1 Ultra-Lightweight with 14” 16:10 Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
LG gram 2in1 Ultra-Lightweight with 14” 16:10 Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
Various Modes for Your Mood
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
Put Pen to Screen
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.
*The +view for LG gram is sold separately.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WUXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.). See more content with less scrolling.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Powerfully Cool Performance
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. Alternatively, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. LG Security Guard works even when not connected to the internet.
Attention Sensing
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
14
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.25
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66"
All specs
-
Battery
-
72Wh
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling System
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.9mm)
-
LED
-
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
USB Type-C (Desktop type)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Accessory
-
New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Black
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66"
-
Dimension(mm)
-
314 x 219.5 x 16.75"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
17.52 x 2.64 x 11.02"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
445 x 67 x 280"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.85
-
weight(kg)
-
1.25
-
weight(lb)
-
2.75
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
finger print
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
HW TMP
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
YES
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)
-
Pol
-
Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Response Time
-
30ms(Typical)
-
Size (cm)
-
35.5
-
Size (Inch)
-
14
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
YES
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
YES
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.