LG gram 2in1 Ultra-Lightweight with 14” 16:10 Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

  • Verbatin 8-in-1 TypeC Hub + Cleaning Kit. Click here to find out more

14T90R-G.AP75A3

Front view
Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.

It shows the stamd mode LG gram 2in1.

Flip it Back, it’s Versatile

LG gram 2in1 will change its mode to fit your lifestyle.

It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.

360˚ Touch Display

Various Modes for Your Mood

Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
It shows the usage with laptop mode.

Laptop Mode

It shows the usage with tablet mode.

Tablet Mode

It shows the usage with tent mode.

Tent Mode

It shows the usage with stand mode.

Stand Mode

It shows the usage with flat mode.

Flat Mode

The animation shows the sample scene that the gram is being used in various modes.

LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0)

Put Pen to Screen

Write, draw or doodle with ease using the LG Stylus Pen. The stylus, engineered for a seamless experience, has 4,096 levels of tilt detection and helps you create on a whim.

Wacom Notes App

Note-taking done easily

Bamboo Paper App

Turn your device into a paper pad

LG Pen Settings App

Fluid motions to create custom work

*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.

Double Your Screen with view for LG gram

Create your optimal workstation with the view for LG gram portable monitor and enjoy dual display screens.

*The +view for LG gram is sold separately.
A woman is carrying her LG gram2in1, while she checking a design work on it on the way.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WUXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.). See more content with less scrolling.

*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Powerfully Cool Performance

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD.

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

Advanced Cooling.

Advanced Cooling**

Various Ports.

Various Ports

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported into music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.
Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. Alternatively, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even when you are away from your gram. It will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as theft.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. LG Security Guard works even when not connected to the internet.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Quick Access with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Key Specs

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Processor

i7-1360P

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

Size (Inch)

14

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.25

Resolution

WUXGA 1920 x 1200

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Dimension(inch)

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66"

All specs

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling System

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.9mm)

LED

LED

Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

USB Type-C (Desktop type)

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

ACCESSORY

Accessory

New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66"

Dimension(mm)

314 x 219.5 x 16.75"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

17.52 x 2.64 x 11.02"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

445 x 67 x 280"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2

Shipping weight(lb)

4.85

weight(kg)

1.25

weight(lb)

2.75

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Processor

i7-1360P

CONNECTIVITY

TV Tuner

N/A

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

N/A

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

HW TMP

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

NO

Slim Kensington lock

NO

SSD Security

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)

Pol

Glare

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolution

WUXGA 1920 x 1200

Response Time

30ms(Typical)

Size (cm)

35.5

Size (Inch)

14

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

YES

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

Intel® Unision

YES

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Pen Settings

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

YES

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

YES