LG gram 16.0" with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA(2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display

16Z90Q-V.AP75A3

LG gram 16.0" with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA(2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display

16Z90Q-V.AP75A3

LG gram 16.0" with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA(2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display

Front view
Key Specs

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Processor

i7-1260P

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

Size (Inch)

16

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.199 (GM) / 1.285 (PM)

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Dimension(inch)

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66" (GM / PM)

All specs

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y22

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

USB Type-C

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66" (GM / PM)

Dimension(mm)

354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 (GM / PM)

Shipping Dimension(mm)

473 x 292 x 60"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.25

Shipping weight(lb)

5

weight(kg)

1.199 (GM) / 1.285 (PM)

weight(lb)

2.64 (GM) / 2.83 (PM)

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Processor

i7-1260P

CONNECTIVITY

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

YES

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

YES

Slim Kensington lock

YES

SSD Security

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

N/A

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

N/A

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

YES

Dolby Atmos

NO

DTS X:Ultra

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

Intel® Unision

NO

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

NO

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

YES

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

YES

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

YES

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

YES

Wacom notes

NO