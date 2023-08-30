We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
Built-in Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
Dolby Atmos
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199 (iGPU) / 1,299 (dGPU)
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"
All specs
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
USB Type-C (Desktop type)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199 (iGPU) / 1,299 (dGPU)
-
weight(lb)
-
2.64 (iGPU) / 2.86 (dGPU)
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
finger print
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
SSD Security
-
YES
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
