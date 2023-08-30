We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17.0" laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4
Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered to qualifying devices late 2021 into 2022. Timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).
Lightweight with Uncompromising 17" Screen
17-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
17"
Large Screen
1,350g
Ultra-Lightweight Body
gram offering 14 inch Screen and 999g
Professional Display
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%..
Slim Design for Your Productivity
Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity
Enhanced Key Stroke
Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
11th Gen Intel® CPU
*CPU and Graphics performance results are based on testing as of August 2020 by Intel®.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.
Up to 19.5 hours All-day Battery Life
17-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 19.5 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Charge, Transfer and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Charge, Transfer and Display at Once
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package
*The above features may not function properly causing the cable that the user is using to connect.
Easy and Smart Convenience
Immersive Sound Experience
DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience
*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.
All specs
-
Model
-
17Z90P-V.AP76A3
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Pro
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
CPU Brand
-
11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Tiger lake-U)
-
CPU Type
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7
-
CPU Speed
-
2.8GHz (Turbo up to 4.7GHz)
-
Total Memory
-
16GB
-
Memory Speed
-
LPDDR4X 4266Mhz, Dual Channel
-
Type / Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Capacity(1)
-
512GB
-
Screen Size
-
17.0"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99%
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Speakers
-
2W x 2 (Max 5W Smart Amp)
-
Built-In Microphone
-
Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201
-
LAN
-
10/100 Mbps
-
Bluetooth®
-
5.1
-
DTS: X Ultra
-
Yes
-
4-way Slim Bezel
-
Yes
-
Perfect Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
Touchpad
-
Yes
-
One Touch Activation
-
Yes
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam
-
HDMI (v2.0)
-
1
-
USB 4 Type-C™ with Power Delivery (Thunderbolt™ 4)
-
2
-
USB 3.2
-
2
-
Micro-SD
-
1 slot
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
Lithium Ion (80W)
-
Battery Life*
-
19.5 hours^
* Based on video playback time : Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player –Movies & TV / Earphone playback.
^ Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.
-
Material
-
Magnesium alloy (Nano Carbon with Magnesium)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD) mm
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8
-
Weight
-
1350g
-
Limited Warranty (Onsite)
-
3 years parts and labor
-
* Based on MobileMark 2014 (Brightness 150 nits / Wireless On)(1) Upgradable up to 1TB - 512GB x2
-
-
