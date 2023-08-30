About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 17.0" laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4

17Z90P-V.AP75A3

Front view
LG gram 17 offering all features including light-weight as ever


All This, Light As Ever

Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered to qualifying devices late 2021 into 2022. Timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).

17" Screen & 1,350g

Lightweight with Uncompromising 17" Screen

17-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

 

17"

Large Screen

1,350g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

gram offering 14 inch Screen and 999g

16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%

Professional Display

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

 

FHD+ Resolution on 16:10 Large Screen

FHD+ Resolution on 16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen with FHD+ (1920X1200) resolution is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

 

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

 

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid color, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching or even coding.
Comparison of Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, and WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of color gamut.
DCI-P3 99% Typical delivering the Wide Color Gamut

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%..

Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

Reduced bezel and body size makes 17Z90P more compact, compared to older models. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated Key Stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened ratio touchpad matches the ratio of the display in the uniformity of a design, resulting in comfortable control even without using a mouse.
11th Gen Intel® CPU

Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

11th Gen Intel® CPU

*CPU and Graphics performance results are based on testing as of August 2020 by Intel®.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.

80Wh Battery

Up to 19.5 hours All-day Battery Life

17-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 19.5 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

  • 80Wh Battery
  • Up to 19.5 hours of Battery Life

*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Charge, Transfer and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy dual 4K and single 8K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 17Z90P boosts productivity, offering 100W PC charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Charge, Transfer and Display at Once

*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package
*The above features may not function properly causing the cable that the user is using to connect.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.
DTS:X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra allows you to immerse yourself in 3D Audio Rendering even without wearing a headphone, and enjoy full and rich audio experience. Also, LG gram is upgraded in hardware with smart amp and stereo speakers, delivering realistic and powerful sound.

DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience

The full metal body of gram having passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from transport shock and dust to high and low temperatures.

*The shock test involved Functional Shock and Transit Drop.

All specs

GENERAL INFORMATION

Model

17Z90P-V.AP76A3

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

Color

Obsidian Black

PROCESSOR

CPU Brand

11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Tiger lake-U)

CPU Type

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7

CPU Speed

2.8GHz (Turbo up to 4.7GHz)

MEMORY

Total Memory

16GB

Memory Speed

LPDDR4X 4266Mhz, Dual Channel

HARD DRIVE

Type / Interface

NVMe™

Capacity(1)

512GB

DISPLAY

Screen Size

17.0"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

AUDIO

Speakers

2W x 2 (Max 5W Smart Amp)

Built-In Microphone

Dual Mic

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201

LAN

10/100 Mbps

Bluetooth®

5.1

FEATURES

DTS: X Ultra

Yes

4-way Slim Bezel

Yes

Perfect Hidden Hinge

Yes

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

Touchpad

Yes

One Touch Activation

Yes

Webcam

HD Webcam

PORTS AND CONNECTORS

HDMI (v2.0)

1

USB 4 Type-C™ with Power Delivery (Thunderbolt™ 4)

2

USB 3.2

2

Micro-SD

1 slot

Headphone Out

Yes

DC-In

Yes

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

Lithium Ion (80W)

Battery Life*

19.5 hours^
* Based on video playback time : Brightness 150 nit / Wireless Off / Player –Movies & TV / Earphone playback.
^ Maximum usage time depends on product configuration, conditions of use, and the environment.

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium alloy (Nano Carbon with Magnesium)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD) mm

380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8

Weight

1350g

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty (Onsite)

3 years parts and labor

* Based on MobileMark 2014 (Brightness 150 nits / Wireless On)(1) Upgradable up to 1TB - 512GB x2