LAS Fine-pitch

LG provides a diverse line-up of displays to choose from, the LAS Fine Pitch is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Learn about the product features below.

M01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_m_1521096680928

LAS Fine-pitch

The LAS Fine-pitch series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenance.

Gallery
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-01_1554160361052
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-02_1554160378539
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-03_1554160390373
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-04_1554160403390
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-06_1554160430774
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-07_1554160455128
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-08_1554160467935
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-09_1554160481247
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-10_1554160493446
D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

Cableless Installation and Clean Design

Unit cases are stackable, with sockets on the top and bottom that align. Thanks to the built-in power and signal connector protruding from the top, there is no need for wiring between unit cases. With easy installation and seamless appearance, this design eliminates the need for cables or additional space.
D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

16:9 Aspect Ratio Optimized for FHD/UHD Content

Each unit case uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to enjoy existing content without additional editing.

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841

Easy-handling Lightweight Unit Case

It’s lightweight and easy to install, preventing damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still lightweight, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.

ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability

Front Serviceability

The product offers front access, freeing customers from needing rear access space.

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967

Reliable Operation with Signal/Power Redundancy

With an additional controller and power unit, a back-up controller activates if a signal transmission error occurs, preventing a screen blackout error (Signal Redundancy*). The product also offers Power Redundancy*. Two power units are provided in every LED unit; one activates to provide power when the other fails.

* Optional

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-FLAS014DB4-F
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.261.261.4541.454
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234416 x 234
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)600600600600
Color Temperature3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Brightness Uniformity≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio7,0007,0007,0007,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)874874874874
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,00050,000100,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Vertical Table
Model Name
LAS015DB2-F
LAS015DB4-F
LAS018DB2-F
LAS018DB4-F
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)
1.575
1.575
1.89
1.89
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
384 x 216
384 x 216
320 x 180
320 x 180
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
5.2/25.3
Service access
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Front or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
600
600
600
Color Temperature
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
3,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160/140
160/140
160/140
160/140
Brightness Uniformity
≥97％
≥97％
≥97％
≥97％
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
7,000
7,000
7,000
7,000
Processing Depth (bit)
16
16
16
16
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)
54/180
54/180
54/180
54/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
874
874
874
874
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*
100,000
50,000
100,000
50,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity
-10° to +40°/10-80％RH
-10° to +40°/10-80％RH
-10° to +40°/10-80％RH
-10° to +40°/10-80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAS025DB2-FLAS025DB4-FLAS012DB7-FLAS014DB7-F
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.522.521.261.454
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)240 x 136240 x 136480 x 270416 x 234
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Service accessFront or RearFront or RearFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)600600600600
Color Temperature3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Brightness Uniformity≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio7,0007,0007,0007,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)874874874874
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,00050,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAS015DB7-FLAS018DB7-FLAS025DB7-F
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.5751.892.52
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)384 x 216320 x 180240 x 136
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Service accessFrontFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)600600600
Color Temperature3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/140160/140160/140
Brightness Uniformity≥97％≥97％≥97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio7,0007,0007,000
Processing Depth (bit)161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)54/18054/18054/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)874874874
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH-10° to +40°/10-80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.