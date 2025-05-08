We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As educational facilities evolve into critical community infrastructure pressure is mounting to improve indoor environmental quality, enhance energy performance, and support student well-being.
In this context, upgrading a school’s HVAC system is no longer just about temperature management-it’s strategic investment in creating healthier, more efficient, and resilient learning environments that meet modern standards. LG HVAC latest white paper offers a comprehensive analysis of the key challenges facing school HVAC systems, from poor indoor air quality and energy waste to fragmented operational control. Backed by practical application insights, this guide is designed to help facility mangers and school administrators make informed decisions to solve these complex issues.
Explore how LG HVAC advanced and integrated control solutions can help you create a healthier and more productive academic setting while improving energy efficiency and reducing the operational burden.
Included in this White Paper:
• The growing importance of HVAC system in student health and academic performance.
• Key challenges in school HVAC: indoor air quality, energy inefficiency, and limited management oversights.
• Solutions for creating a healthy learning environment through automated ventilation and real-time CO2 monitoring.
• Strategies for reducing energy waste with occupancy-based automation and smart scheduling.
• Guidance on improving operational oversight with centralized control and remote maintenance tools.
• An overview of LG’s integrated control solutions and technologies.
