About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG air-cooled inverter scroll chiller on a dark background, highlighting its modern design and advanced climate control features.

The New Frontier in HVAC: LG Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller Insights

08/22/2024

Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller White Paper

The global scroll chiller market is on the rise, projected to hit $3,981 million by 2032, driven by the efficiency and adaptability of Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers. These systems excel at providing heating, cooling, and hot water, making them perfect for various environments like schools, hospitals, and factories. Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers are often compared with Air-Cooled Screw Chillers, boasting their advantages in each suitable situation. LG's Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller (ISC) units lead the pack with their compact design, advanced technology, and low GWP refrigerant, setting a new standard in HVAC solutions.

 

Get the full insights in our white paper below!

Included in this white paper :

• What is an Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

• Scroll Chillers vs Screw Chillers

• Versatile Applications and Key Considerations

• Unique and Innovative Advantages of LG Inverter Scroll Chillers

Revolutionizing Climate Control: Efficiency and Flexibility of Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chillers This white paper explores LG's latest advancement in HVAC technology the Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller with sustainable refrigerant. It delves into the innovative design and technology that make this chiller a game-changer in the industry

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER

Find out more here:

Hydro Kit

The Future of VRF Hot Water Solutions: Hydro Kit

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information, and we will

get in touch with you soon.

CONTACT US

Become an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign in Join us

Welcome coupon

Enjoy $10 off on your first purchase when you sign up as an LG member

Exclusive pricing

Recieve an exclusive 3% membership discount for all orders during promotional event period

Free delivery

Free Delivery for LG com orders

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support

Included in this white paper:

— What is the Hydro kit?

— A Comprehensive View of the Hydro Kit and Air-cooled Chiller Systems

— Capabilities of the Hydro Kit

— Applications Across Each Vertical

MULTI V i White Paper

In the ever-evolving world of HVAC, the push towards electrification is reshaping how we approach heating solutions. As the global trend leans towards more sustainable and efficient methods, VRF systems have risen to the forefront, offering a promising alternative to traditional heating mechanisms. These systems, particularly when paired with innovative accessories like the Hydro Kit, are not only redefining energy efficiency but also setting new standards in heating design for both residential and commercial spaces.

 

The LG Hydro Kit, a groundbreaking addition to the LG VRF systems, stands as a testament to this shift. Designed to provide hot water supply through its intelligent heat exchange system, the Hydro Kit harnesses the power of refrigerant-to-water heat exchange, offering a multi-faceted heating solution.

 

If you’d like to learn more about efficient heat, cooling, and hot water solutions and the LG Hydro Kit, this white paper is just what you need.