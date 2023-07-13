About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
01_1515379486723

The Future of Heating and Cooling: Heat Pumps

07/13/2023

Heat Pump White Paper

You may be familiar with heat pumps, but do you know how they work and the benefits they provide? Heat pumps are rapidly becoming the preferred solution for energy efficient heating, cooling, and hot water supply. However, there are still barriers to the widespread adoption of these innovative systems. Understanding the technology of heat pumps and how they can impact our daily lives and the environment is essential for both end users and installers.

If you’re interested in gaining a thorough understanding of heat pumps, you’ve come to the right place.

Included in this white paper:

— What is a heat pump?

— How does a heat pump work?

— Types of heat pumps

— How heat pumps impact the environment

— Important things to know before installing a heat pump

 

Showcasing an LG Smart Inverter outdoor unit at the center, featured with various indoor unit installation cases from behind.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD HEAT PUMP WHITE PAPER

Find out more here:

Multi V i White Paper

Multi V i White Paper

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information, and we will

get in touch with you soon.

CONTACT US

Become an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign in Join us

Welcome coupon

Enjoy $10 off on your first purchase when you sign up as an LG member

Exclusive pricing

Recieve an exclusive 3% membership discount for all orders during promotional event period

Free delivery

Free Delivery for LG com orders

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support