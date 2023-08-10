We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct Drive | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Graphite
What's to Love About LG Washers?
This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into two categories.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes
The Best Pattern for Each Load
Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.
bg-w-d
*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Weight (kg)
-
66
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
70
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
53
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.839
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.57
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.31
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
71
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091782014
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Body Colour
-
Graphite
-
Door Type
-
Coverless
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
