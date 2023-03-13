Home air conditioning: everything you need to know | LG EXPERIENCE

Small air conditioners work well for single-family homes

If you only need to cool your home occasionally, or only need to cool certain rooms, a portable or window AC unit is probably going to work best for you. Compact air conditioners are ideal for home offices, studios and bedrooms. But those who live in hot climates may find that a split air conditioning system, which cools throughout the entire home, is a worthwhile investment.





Choose the right air conditioner for your home renovation

If you’re renovating an older property, you may find that it’s not suitable for fully installed air conditioning systems, which need ducting. If so, your best bet is either a portable or window air conditioner in the rooms you most need to cool.





Streamlined air conditioning keeps new homes cool

Building a new home provides a unique opportunity to accommodate the ducting necessary for fully installed central air conditioning systems that cool the whole house. Multi-split air conditioning systems work well for large, open-plan rooms where you need more than one unit but don’t need to control them individually.





Other domestic air conditioning features

To get more from your home air conditioning system, here are a few extra features to look out for:





Smart connectivity saves money and energy

Connecting your air conditioning unit to your smartphone or voice-enabled smart speaker via Wi-Fi gives you more control over your home environment.1 By allowing you to control your air conditioning more precisely, it can also save energy and money.





2-in-1 systems provide year-round comfort

Did you know that some air conditioning units can heat your home as well as cool it? These use heat pump technology, so look out for this feature if you want to stay warm in the winter as well as cool in the summer.





Sleep soundly with noise control

Finally, nobody wants to be disturbed by loud air conditioning units. Noise control is another key feature to look out for if you value peace and quiet.2





What are the health benefits of home air conditioning?

As if helping you get through a hot summer wasn’t enough, home air conditioning comes with some health benefits.