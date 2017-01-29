Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
UltraGear gaming monitors and the European League of Legends Championship

LG Lab

Play to Win with the Right Gaming Monitor

Best-in-class processing power and image resolution made LG UltraGear a household name. See why this gaming monitor is leading the way.

A family is talking in front of their home air conditioning system.

LG Lab

Home air conditioning: everything you need to know

Should you invest in a home air conditioning system? Here’s how to choose the right one for your household.

Mini LED vs. OLED comparison.

LG Lab

Mini LED vs. OLED: comparing the top TV technology

Discover the key differences between Mini LED vs. OLED and find out which TV is the right choice for you.

A man adjusts the brightness on his eye-friendly monitor

LG Lab

What is the best monitor for eye strain?

This guide will help you choose the best monitor for eye strain so you can stay focused and comfortable all day long.

The LG OLED Easel art TV's Line View compliments a bright, modern living room

LG Lab

Reinvent your space with a TV that looks like art

These TVs that look like art can double as picture frames, boast cutting-edge technology and perfectly gel with your home’s decor.

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Lab

Smart TV Guide – tips and tricks

Smart TVs are everywhere – but what can they really do? Discover how you can take full advantage of your own smart TV with LG.

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

LG Lab

50 years of TV history - from Black and White to OLED

LG is a global pioneer deeply rooted in the TV industry. In 1966, LG was the first Korean manufacturer to bring a locally produced television to the Korean market....

Get more out of your favourite products and discover the best tech for your daily life with LG Lab. From TVs to smart appliances to monitors and more, we curate stories for a better connected life. "