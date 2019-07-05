In gaming, reflexes are everything – but even the fastest fingers can be slowed by the wrong TV.

Ensure your sharpened reflexes count when the stakes are high by understanding input lag for gaming and finding the right TV to conquer it.





What is input lag?

Input lag is the time it takes for a TV or monitor to display the movements registered via controller, keyboard or mouse. Measured in milliseconds, it’s the instant between your disciplined (or frenzied) control commands and the time they show up onscreen.





Because each TV is designed differently, there are varying amounts of image processing and visual sharpening going into producing every pixel. The results may be visually impressive, but they aren’t immediate – there’s a slight slowdown from source to screen. That’s input lag – the scourge of gamers everywhere.





How is input lag measured?

Independent consumer testing is done by the likes of RTINGS to measure the time it takes for different TVs to display the results of different inputs at source. Input lag is this amount of time. It isn’t a factor when you’re browsing box sets. But for gamers, input lag is a seriously big deal.

how is good input lag for gaming

Typically professional and competitive gamers try to keep input lag under 15 milliseconds. But for those who like to just enjoy gaming on the casual, or side, an input lag under 40 milliseconds is considered standard. Anything beyond 50 milliseconds is when the delay becomes more noticeable.

One of the best TV options for gamers, LG OLED TVs have an incredibly low input lag with a 1ms response time – giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning.