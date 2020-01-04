CES 2020: Rollable TV gives OLED new life | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES 2020: Rollable TV takes on another dimension
By V. Keller 04.01.2020
LG have a host of rollable TVs on show at CES 2020. So what’s so great about them? What clues can we see for the future of television? Read more and find out.
It’s been touted as one of the most futuristic technologies to hit CES, and after featuring in the 2018 and 2019 shows, the rollable TV is back and better than ever in 2020. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R takes centre stage in Las Vegas, and with a backdrop of different artwork, shows just how amazing its capabilities are. Alongside this almost paper-thin technology, LG also has a new OLED concept rollable TV on display which comes from the ceiling – for those who want a seriously minimalist TV in their space.
A CES 2020 Work of Art
When you imagine your absolute dream TV, it’s bound to have at least some qualities in common with LG’s rollable TV line-up.
On show at Vegas’s Convention Centre, LG’s latest Rollable TV concept is another step towards utilising the flexible power of OLED. At 65 inches, the TV rolls down when desired, and up when not in use, almost like a projector screen but with incomparable technology. It’s just a concept for now, while the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is much closer to being ready for consumer purchase. And the features are as exciting as watching the technology itself in action.
You can adjust the aspect ratio to allow for specific cinematic experiences, with Full View, Line View and Zero View options. With full view, you can see the full extent of contrast, depth and realism which is standard with all LG TVs. You can also get support from Amazon Alexa and even with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Line View, meanwhile, show things like the time, mood, music selections and even frame mode which shows your favourite photos. Or, you can let the TV roll all the way into the box and forget it even exists with Zero view.
During the exhibition, rollable TVs were lined up for a show that flexed their technical muscles and brought a serious wow factor. In typical LG SIGNATURE form, the theme was high-end art and minimalist visuals, with the TVs changing size before your eyes.
All possible thanks to OLED
OLED offers many benefits for TVs currently on the market – without a backlight, the technology can create perfect blacks and contrasts so you can watch movies with accurate effects and stunning quality. But the absence of the backlight also makes the rollable feature possible, with the entire TV being thin enough to completely roll up. And because OLEDs are so light, thin and durable, they are the perfect material for a flexible TV.
Are rollable TV’s the future as we know it?
LG’s Rollable TVs have been celebrated by CES attendants and TV experts – and not just because of their cutting-edge technology. The ability to completely hide your TV is in line with recent trends to make them blend into the furniture rather than being designed like a bulky centerpiece. With the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8, for example, the goal is to bring together design and technology with a product that resembles an art piece instead of a TV.
LG’s OLED Rollable TV is not on the market for consumers yet, but there are rumours it will be in the near future. In the meantime, LG’s 8K TV is also on show at CES 2020 alongside their 4K OLED range, so there’s a lot of great technology to keep you company while you wait.
Life's Good!