Bảng hiệu webOS UHD

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Bảng hiệu webOS UHD

86UL3J-N

Bảng hiệu webOS UHD

(4)
Hình chụp mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong

Bảng hiệu LG webOS UHD

Có 5 người đang tổ chức cuộc họp trong phòng, trên tường có lắp màn hình dòng UL3J. Trên tường phòng họp phía sau cửa sổ bên trái cũng lắp một màn hình dòng UL3J.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ mang tính minh họa.

Khả năng hiển thị nội dung rực rỡ và sống động bằng cách phóng to nội dung trên màn hình.

Chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội với độ phân giải Ultra HD

Độ phân giải UHD giúp hiển thị màu sắc và chi tiết nội dung sống động và chân thực. Ngoài ra, góc xem rộng cũng mang lại nội dung rõ nét.

Hình ảnh hiển thị kích thước viền 6,9 mm x 18,4 mm và có chiều sâu mỏng 57,5 mm.

Thiết kế mỏng tinh xảo

Dòng sản phẩm này có kích thước và độ dày viền mỏng*, giúp tiết kiệm không gian và dễ lắp đặt. Không chỉ vậy, kích thước viền mỏng còn nâng cao trải nghiệm xem sống động từ màn hình và mang đến thiết kế tinh xảo giúp tôn lên phong cách trang trí của không gian lắp đặt.

* So với dòng UL3G của LG

Dễ dàng sắp xếp một số tác vụ có thể thực hiện đồng thời thông qua nền tảng webOS.

Hiệu suất cao với LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, được nâng cấp trong SoC* và công cụ web, có sẵn trên các sản phẩm dòng UL3J để thực hiện trơn tru một số tác vụ. Nền tảng bảng hiệu thông minh LG webOS nâng cao sự tiện lợi của người dùng với GUI** trực quan.

* SoC : Hệ thống trên chip
** GUI : Giao diện đồ họa người dùng

Có thể kết nối nhiều cảm biến bên ngoài với bảng hiệu thông qua USB plug-in, hỗ trợ mang tới các giải pháp giá trị gia tăng.

Nhiều kết nối cảm biến

Nền tảng bảng hiệu thông minh LG webOS góp phần dễ dàng xây dựng các giải pháp giá trị gia tăng* nhờ hỗ trợ kết nối đơn giản với các cảm biến bên ngoài** như GPIO, NFC/RFID, cảm biến nhiệt độ… thông qua USB plug-in.

* Ví dụ: hiển thị thông tin quảng cáo cụ thể theo sự thay đổi thời tiết cho khách đến cửa hàng.
** Cảm biến bên ngoài cần được mua riêng và kiểm tra tính tương thích với nền tảng webOS.

Giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình không dây của LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share là giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình không dây được cung cấp thông qua dòng sản phẩm UL3J, thiết bị truyền USB và ứng dụng. Bạn có thể chia sẻ màn hình PC cá nhân với màn hình hiển thị bằng nút dongle USB và Wi-Fi* tích hợp, đồng thời điều chỉnh các giá trị cài đặt cơ bản (âm lượng, chế độ hình ảnh, độ sáng tự động, v.v.) của màn hình được kết nối mà không cần điều khiển từ xa. Ngoài ra, Chế độ họp văn phòng** sẽ giúp bạn hiển thị lịch trình, ghi chú  trước khi bắt đầu cuộc họp.

"Phần này bao gồm hình ảnh hiển thị 3 bước hướng dẫn cài đặt Dongle USB LG One:Quick Share và chia sẻ màn hình cá nhân. Hình ảnh đầu tiên gồm Dongle USB ghép nối với bảng hiệu LG. Hình ảnh thứ hai mô tả một người đang cầm và kết nối dongle USB với PC. Hình ảnh cuối là cảnh mọi người đang họp qua thiết bị dongle USB được kết nối với máy tính xách tay, sau đó chia sẻ màn hình bằng UL3J lắp trên tường."

* Người dùng cần bật điểm truy cập mềm tại Menu mạng của Bảng hiệu.
** Người dùng có thể bật Chế độ họp văn phòng tại Menu cài đặt EZ của Bảng hiệu.
*** LG One:Quick Share cần được mua riêng.

Dòng UL3J được điều khiển và giám sát từ một địa điểm từ xa thông qua Quản lý điều khiển trên thiết bị di động và/hoặc máy tính xách tay.

Giám sát và điều khiển từ xa

Giải pháp giám sát dựa trên web thân thiện với người dùng và cho phép người dùng sử dụng dễ dàng. Sản phẩm cung cấp cho người dùng toàn quyền truy cập mọi lúc, mọi nơi từ điện thoại di động và PC trong môi trường có kết nối mạng, đồng thời có thể truy cập cả dữ liệu hiện tại và quá khứ. Sản phẩm cho phép người dùng giám sát thiết bị, điều chỉnh và điều khiển thiết bị từ xa theo thời gian thực.

Có một trong các phòng họp với bảng hiệu và một thiết bị trong hệ thống điều khiển AV giúp người dùng điều khiển sản phẩm dòng UL3J.

Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV

Dòng UL3J hỗ trợ Crestron Connected®* cho độ tương thích cao với hệ thống điều khiển AV chuyên nghiệp để đạt được khả năng tích hợp liền mạch và điều khiển tự động**, nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý kinh doanh.

* Cần có cài đặt ban đầu từ màn hình để tương thích với Crestron Connected®.
** Điều khiển qua mạng

Một cuộc hội nghị truyền hình đang được tổ chức, mọi người đang được hiển thị trên bảng hiệu lắp trên tường.

Tương thích với hệ thống hội nghị truyền hình

Để có cuộc họp trực quan hiệu quả, dòng UL3J hỗ trợ khả năng tương thích với các giải pháp điều khiển mạnh mẽ và tích hợp của Cisco* cho một cuộc hội nghị truyền hình thông minh hơn.

* Sử dụng kết nối cáp HDMI (cáp HDMI là tùy chọn)

Phân phối nội dung thuận tiện qua Wi-Fi.

Dễ dàng phân phối nội dung và cập nhật phần mềm

Dòng UL3J có Wi-Fi tích hợp, giúp dễ dàng phân phối nội dung không dây và cập nhật Phần mềm điều khiển trong cùng mạng.

UR3J được lắp trên tường và một người phụ nữ đang sử dụng PC cá nhân và điện thoại di động. Hình ảnh này cho thấy bảng hiệu có thể được kết nối không dây với PC và điện thoại di động mà cô ấy đang cầm.

Điểm truy cập không dây

Dòng UL3J có thể hoạt động với chức năng là bộ định tuyến ảo làm điểm truy cập không dây cho các thiết bị di động.

Bảng hiệu trên tường có loa tích hợp giúp tạo ra âm thanh phong phú.

Loa tích hợp

Nội dung hiển thị phong phú hơn nhờ các hiệu ứng âm thanh từ loa tích hợp mà không cần mua hay lắp thêm loa bên ngoài.

Nhân viên LG sẽ giám sát từ xa sản phẩm UL3J được lắp đặt ở một địa điểm khác.

Dịch vụ LG ConnectedCare theo thời gian thực

Bảo trì dễ dàng và nhanh chóng với dịch vụ LG ConnectedCare* tùy chọn, giải pháp dịch vụ đám mây do LG cung cấp. Giải pháp quản lý trạng thái màn hình từ xa tại nơi làm việc của khách hàng để phục vụ chẩn đoán lỗi và điều khiển từ xa, hỗ trợ hoạt động kinh doanh ổn định cho khách hàng.

* Tính khả dụng của dịch vụ 'LG ConnectedCare' sẽ thay đổi tùy theo khu vực và cần được mua riêng.
* Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng của LG tại khu vực của bạn để biết thêm chi tiết.

In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình

    86"

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    ADS

  • Loại đèn nền

    Direct

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải chủ động

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Tần số quét

    120Hz

  • Độ sáng

    330nit (Typ.)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1.400:1

  • CR động

    1,000,000:1

  • Gam màu

    DCI 80%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178 x 178

  • Độ sâu của màu

    8bit+FRC nâng cao, 1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    1%

  • Tuổi thọ

    30,000Hrs (Min)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    16/7

  • Dọc / Ngang

    Không /Có

KẾT NỐI

  • Đầu vào

    HDMI((3), HDCP2.2/1.4), CỔNG VÀO RS232C((1), 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN)(1), USB(USB2.0 Type A(2))

  • Đầu ra

    Âm thanh ra(1), CỔNG RA RS232C((1), 4pin Phone-jack)

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT

  • Màu viền

    Ashed Blue

  • Độ rộng viền

    Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4
    On : 15.9/15.9/15.9/19.9

  • Trọng lượng (Màn hình chính)

    45.2

  • Khối lượng đóng gói

    57.7

  • Kích thước màn hình (R x C x D)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Sâu) (Kích thước bên ngoài hộp)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Cổng gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA™

    600 x 400

TÍNH NĂNG CHÍNH

  • Phần cứng

    Bộ nhớ trong(16GB), Tích hợp, Cảm biến nhiệt độ, Cảm biến độ sáng tự động, Thao tác phím trên máy(Power On/Off only)

  • Phần mềm

    Phiên bản webOS(webOS6.0), Lên lịch nội dung cục bộ, Quản lý nhóm, USB Plug & Play, Chuyển đổi dự phòng, Hình ảnh logo khởi động, Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu, Đồng bộ RS-232C, Đồng bộ mạng cục bộ, Chia sẻ màn hình, Thẻ video(4, Max One HDMI input), Phát qua URL, Xoay màn hình, Xoay đầu vào bên ngoài, Phát không gián đoạn, Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt, SNMP, Phương thức ISM, ID tự động thiết lập, Gửi thư trạng thái, Quản lý điều khiển, Chứng nhận Cisco(TBD), Crestron Connected, Tiết kiệm điện thông minh, Chế độ PM, Đánh thức từ LAN, Mạng sẵn sàng, Beacon, HDMI-CEC, Cài đặt máy chủ SI, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 30 °C)

  • Độ ẩm hoạt động

    10 % to 80 %

NGUỒN

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn

    Built-In Power

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    TBD W

  • Tối đa

    TBD W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Tiết kiệm điện thông minh (70%)

    TBD W

  • Quản lý nguồn màn hình

    0.5 W

  • Tắt

    0.5 W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE

  • ErP / Nhãn sao năng lượng

    Có (OldErP for Jordan)

  • ePEAT (chỉ áp dụng tại Mỹ)

TÍNH TƯƠNG THÍCH VỚI PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Có / Có

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Media Editor

  • Signage 365 Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    Tiếng Anh, Tiếng Pháp, Tiếng Đức, Tiếng Tây Ban Nha, Tiếng Ý, Tiếng Hàn, Tiếng Trung (Giản thể), Tiếng Trung (Phồn thể), Tiếng Bồ Đào Nha (Brazil), Tiếng Thụy Điển, Tiếng Phần Lan, Tiếng Na Uy, Tiếng Đan Mạch, Tiếng Nga, Tiếng Nhật, Tiếng Bồ Đào Nha (Châu Âu), Tiếng Hà Lan, Tiếng Séc, Tiếng Hy Lạp, Tiếng Thổ Nhĩ KỳTiếng Ả Rập, Tiếng Ba Lan

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 