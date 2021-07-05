Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Find a Job

HA Key Account Manager

[Entry code : ]

EngineeringWeb

05/07/2021 ~
Date posted: 05/07/2021
Job Entry Apply

Job Summary

 

To create leads and build relationship with clients/channel partners to identify sales opportunities, increase revenue and achieve profitability for the allocated channel

 

Key Roles & Responsibilities

 

Sales Plan/ Strategy

 

Develop and implement strategy in line with company objectives

Planning and ability to execute to achieve business plans (PPP)

PIQ Planning TRS

Planning – marketing, advertise in store

Work closely with Product Marketing to provide advice to projects that support partner-driven marketing events

Gather and analyze competitor intelligence. Models, pricing, promotions, product placement strategies, NPI, etc

Identify risk models and champion action plan process and monitor progress and /or success rate of action plan.

 

Creative Business Development

 

Develop a unique way to grow the business with your customers – Hi Sku/ Hi MP

Provide solutions to management when faced with challenges

Liaise with corporate contacts, build and develop relationships

To assist with the preparation of contractual agreements and ensure that these are fully adhered to

Growing business and creating new opportunities in HI MP PG’s

Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies

 

Accurate Forecasting: GDMI Mastering

 

Ensure enough stock of right staff to avoid LTI

Monitor and ensure forecasting is in line with sales planning

Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned

to company objectives

Calculate weekly sell out forecast to account & model level based on data analysis, company MS/MP requirements and cooperative planning between LG KAM, Account Planner and Account Buyer

Calculate and continuously adjust weekly sell in requirements to meet required Sell Out Forecast and WOS levels

M+3 CPFR

 

Inventory

 

Work closely with APM/DP and inbound departments on stock availability and requirements.

Work closely with outbound departments, in order to give feedback to Account Planner & KAM for Sell In delivery schedule/dates.

Give regular feedback to Account Planner and KAM on stock availability (qty/ETA) and possible stock outs or delays.

Monitor & analyze weekly SOH to account & model level.

Monitor & analyze weekly sell out results to account & model level.

Be informed of customer & LG promotional calendar to be used in sell out forecast process.

 

Budget Controls

 

Ensure delivery of return on investment and building of brand sustainability

To ensure account meets its income targets as per set budget

To effectively solve problems and manage risk to ensure achievement of targets

 

Pricing

 

Negotiate pricing that would drive sales with Product Managers

Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations

 

Strong Customer Relationships

 

Managing the relationship between your company and the customer is a big responsibility.

Handle accounts and build relationships

Visit customers to maintain strong relationships

Treat your customers as partners and challenge them to grow their business with your brands

 

Reports

 

Provide sales reports and analysis as required

To prepare presentations, proposals, plans, contact reports as necessary

Analyze and report on results and effectiveness on promotions

SPM

MBR M+3

 

Required Experience

 

3 – 5 years related experience in key accounts

Good knowledge of administration, sales and general warehouse procedures

Ability to work in a fast paced environment

Proven track record in customer relations

MS Office at an advanced level.

Ability to use database for recording and reporting

Channel partner relationship knowledge

Finance Management

 

Required Competencies

 

A strong work-ethic

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Able to challenge themselves and meet all deadlines and targets for the department

Persistence and creativeness

Communication (verbal & written) and interpersonal skills

Negotiation and administrative skills

Ability to function under pressure

Ability to draw up the channel strategy

 

Educational Requirements

 

B Com or related Diploma

Accounting skills will be an advantage

 

Travel requirements

 

Will be required to travel to customers

Office 20% External 80% of the working week

Minimum of three night away from home per month

 

Who are you?

 

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

 

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on the 13th of July 2021.

 

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

 

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

 

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.



Back To List
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 