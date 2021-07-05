HA Key Account Manager

Job Summary

To create leads and build relationship with clients/channel partners to identify sales opportunities, increase revenue and achieve profitability for the allocated channel

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Sales Plan/ Strategy

Develop and implement strategy in line with company objectives

Planning and ability to execute to achieve business plans (PPP)

PIQ Planning TRS

Planning – marketing, advertise in store

Work closely with Product Marketing to provide advice to projects that support partner-driven marketing events

Gather and analyze competitor intelligence. Models, pricing, promotions, product placement strategies, NPI, etc

Identify risk models and champion action plan process and monitor progress and /or success rate of action plan.

Creative Business Development

Develop a unique way to grow the business with your customers – Hi Sku/ Hi MP

Provide solutions to management when faced with challenges

Liaise with corporate contacts, build and develop relationships

To assist with the preparation of contractual agreements and ensure that these are fully adhered to

Growing business and creating new opportunities in HI MP PG’s

Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies

Accurate Forecasting: GDMI Mastering

Ensure enough stock of right staff to avoid LTI

Monitor and ensure forecasting is in line with sales planning

Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned

to company objectives

Calculate weekly sell out forecast to account & model level based on data analysis, company MS/MP requirements and cooperative planning between LG KAM, Account Planner and Account Buyer



Calculate and continuously adjust weekly sell in requirements to meet required Sell Out Forecast and WOS levels

M+3 CPFR

Inventory

Work closely with APM/DP and inbound departments on stock availability and requirements.

Work closely with outbound departments, in order to give feedback to Account Planner & KAM for Sell In delivery schedule/dates.

Give regular feedback to Account Planner and KAM on stock availability (qty/ETA) and possible stock outs or delays.

Monitor & analyze weekly SOH to account & model level.

Monitor & analyze weekly sell out results to account & model level.

Be informed of customer & LG promotional calendar to be used in sell out forecast process.

Budget Controls

Ensure delivery of return on investment and building of brand sustainability

To ensure account meets its income targets as per set budget

To effectively solve problems and manage risk to ensure achievement of targets

Pricing

Negotiate pricing that would drive sales with Product Managers

Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations

Strong Customer Relationships

Managing the relationship between your company and the customer is a big responsibility.

Handle accounts and build relationships

Visit customers to maintain strong relationships

Treat your customers as partners and challenge them to grow their business with your brands

Reports

Provide sales reports and analysis as required

To prepare presentations, proposals, plans, contact reports as necessary

Analyze and report on results and effectiveness on promotions

SPM

MBR M+3

Required Experience

3 – 5 years related experience in key accounts

Good knowledge of administration, sales and general warehouse procedures

Ability to work in a fast paced environment

Proven track record in customer relations

MS Office at an advanced level.

Ability to use database for recording and reporting

Channel partner relationship knowledge

Finance Management

Required Competencies

A strong work-ethic

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Able to challenge themselves and meet all deadlines and targets for the department

Persistence and creativeness

Communication (verbal & written) and interpersonal skills

Negotiation and administrative skills

Ability to function under pressure

Ability to draw up the channel strategy

Educational Requirements

B Com or related Diploma

Accounting skills will be an advantage

Travel requirements

Will be required to travel to customers

Office 20% External 80% of the working week

Minimum of three night away from home per month

Who are you?

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on the 13th of July 2021.

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.





