We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Find a Job
HA Key Account Manager
[Entry code : ]
EngineeringWeb
Job Summary
To create leads and build relationship with clients/channel partners to identify sales opportunities, increase revenue and achieve profitability for the allocated channel
Key Roles & Responsibilities
Sales Plan/ Strategy
Develop and implement strategy in line with company objectives
Planning and ability to execute to achieve business plans (PPP)
PIQ Planning TRS
Planning – marketing, advertise in store
Work closely with Product Marketing to provide advice to projects that support partner-driven marketing events
Gather and analyze competitor intelligence. Models, pricing, promotions, product placement strategies, NPI, etc
Identify risk models and champion action plan process and monitor progress and /or success rate of action plan.
Creative Business Development
Develop a unique way to grow the business with your customers – Hi Sku/ Hi MP
Provide solutions to management when faced with challenges
Liaise with corporate contacts, build and develop relationships
To assist with the preparation of contractual agreements and ensure that these are fully adhered to
Growing business and creating new opportunities in HI MP PG’s
Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies
Accurate Forecasting: GDMI Mastering
Ensure enough stock of right staff to avoid LTI
Monitor and ensure forecasting is in line with sales planning
Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned
to company objectives
Calculate weekly sell out forecast to account & model level based on data analysis, company MS/MP requirements and cooperative planning between LG KAM, Account Planner and Account Buyer
Calculate and continuously adjust weekly sell in requirements to meet required Sell Out Forecast and WOS levels
M+3 CPFR
Inventory
Work closely with APM/DP and inbound departments on stock availability and requirements.
Work closely with outbound departments, in order to give feedback to Account Planner & KAM for Sell In delivery schedule/dates.
Give regular feedback to Account Planner and KAM on stock availability (qty/ETA) and possible stock outs or delays.
Monitor & analyze weekly SOH to account & model level.
Monitor & analyze weekly sell out results to account & model level.
Be informed of customer & LG promotional calendar to be used in sell out forecast process.
Budget Controls
Ensure delivery of return on investment and building of brand sustainability
To ensure account meets its income targets as per set budget
To effectively solve problems and manage risk to ensure achievement of targets
Pricing
Negotiate pricing that would drive sales with Product Managers
Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations
Strong Customer Relationships
Managing the relationship between your company and the customer is a big responsibility.
Handle accounts and build relationships
Visit customers to maintain strong relationships
Treat your customers as partners and challenge them to grow their business with your brands
Reports
Provide sales reports and analysis as required
To prepare presentations, proposals, plans, contact reports as necessary
Analyze and report on results and effectiveness on promotions
SPM
MBR M+3
Required Experience
3 – 5 years related experience in key accounts
Good knowledge of administration, sales and general warehouse procedures
Ability to work in a fast paced environment
Proven track record in customer relations
MS Office at an advanced level.
Ability to use database for recording and reporting
Channel partner relationship knowledge
Finance Management
Required Competencies
A strong work-ethic
Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing
Able to challenge themselves and meet all deadlines and targets for the department
Persistence and creativeness
Communication (verbal & written) and interpersonal skills
Negotiation and administrative skills
Ability to function under pressure
Ability to draw up the channel strategy
Educational Requirements
B Com or related Diploma
Accounting skills will be an advantage
Travel requirements
Will be required to travel to customers
Office 20% External 80% of the working week
Minimum of three night away from home per month
Who are you?
If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!
If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on the 13th of July 2021.
It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.
Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.
Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.