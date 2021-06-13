Purpose

To manage sales of the company’s AE products and ensures consistent, profitable growth in sales revenue through positive planning, deployment and management of sales team

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Sales Strategy

Develop and Implement Strategic and Business plan for the sales market

Strategize and plan the sales process management, forecasting, pricing, key account management, expenses, profitability, new product development, market research and brand strategy

Analyze store performance indicators against company goals and lead direct reports to develop plans to improve the business.

Build the distribution network and identify the sales markets for business development.

Prepare Business Plan on business design, structure, process and operating plan and financial model

Monitoring Profit

Monitor and review revenue, margin and budget for the sales channel including P&L analysis and action planning

Heading the AE sales and ensure profitability

Motivate and inspire the team to perform to their full potential and support company strategy

Meeting monthly with the sales team to review forecasts and profits for each area

Periodically review distributor performance through Regional Managers and check on gaps in performance and seek reasons and actionable steps to close the gaps

Conduct regular meeting with distributors and sales team to discuss target status, product training and sales strategy

Update management on business process and operating plan and financial model and profitability

Responsible for achieving sales and operating income goals for the whole division

Market Share

Conduct effective and accurate market research and apply this information to increase market share

Analysis of Market and sales trends and regular reporting

Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies

Increasing market share through identification of new niches, new applications, new products

Monitor and report on market and competitor activities and provide relevant reports and manage successful promotions and specials

Monitoring support local marketing activities to agreed budgets and timescales, and integrate personal sales efforts with other organized marketing activities, e.g., product launches, promotions, advertising, exhibitions and telemarketing

Forecasting

Monitor and ensure forecasting is in line with sales planning

Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned to company objectives

Monitor and ensure that LTI is at an acceptable level

Monitor and ensure that Monthly and yearly sales forecasts are correctly compiled

Pricing

Negotiate pricing that would drive sales

Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations

Reporting

Prepare, report and communicate sales performance to all stake holders.

Highlight key variances and change sales plan and forecasts accordingly

Progress report on forecast accuracy and inventory plans against set targets

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary Qualification in Business/Sales

7 -10 years of related experience required in aircon industry

Experience in developing marketing and sales strategies

Ability to analyze and interpret financial reports

Ability to present to customers and senior management

Good knowledge of energy solutions

Required Competencies

Problem-solving and analytical skills to interpret sales performance and market trend information.

Proven ability to motivate and lead the sales team.

Exceptional sales skills with capabilities to switch consumers from competitor purchases.

Strong understanding of consumer buying behaviour in consumer electronics.

Negotiation skills to get support from retail managers for sales promotions and best displays.

Ability to share knowledge and gain support through motivation of sales team

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times

Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required

Communication (verbal & written) and interpersonal skills

Who are you?

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on 30 June 2021.

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.





